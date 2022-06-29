Rachel Gordillo turns 35 and receives birthday love from MAFS stars

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo celebrates another year of life. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo celebrated turning 35 in style as she kicked her feet up for some pampering.

Along with celebrating herself and sharing birthday posts, Rachel also received lots of birthday love from fans, friends, and fellows MAFS stars.

Having made many friends within the MAFS franchise, several familiar MAFS faces shared encouraging messages for Rachel on her special day.

Rachel Gordillo enjoys an ideal birthday

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to give viewers a taste of the luxurious and lax way she approached celebrating her birthday.

In the birthday pic, Rachel rested on a bed while wearing a white robe that showed off her legs.

Rachel was all smiles, surrounded by books and holding a Starbucks drink in her hand.

Rachel captioned the post, “This is 35! Full of peace, planning and of course, iced coffees 😉 and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Even though I faced some obstacles, I never stopped being grateful! Thank you everyone that has been a support in making this year amazing! Cheers to 35! It’s all uphill from here 😉 🥂.

The birthday posts didn’t stop there for Rachel, as she shared a TikTok video where she mouthed audio of how she wanted to spend her birthday.

Rachel wrote over the photo, “Ideal birthdays in your mid-30s,” and captioned the post, “When they ask how I wanna celebrate in Houston.”

MAFS stars wish Rachel Gordillo a happy birthday, and Myrla Feria calls Rachel her ‘match’

Rachel’s MAFS Season 13 bestie Myrla Feria shared a post dedicated to Rachel, featuring photos and video from various moments in their friendship.

Myrla wished Rachel a happy birthday and suggested that Rachel was her true match on the show, writing, “Grateful to have found my match on MAFS.”

Rachel shared Myrla’s post and wrote, “Awwwww friends at first sight.”

Many more MAFS stars left comments for Rachel, including MAFS Season 12 stars Virginia Coombs and Paige Banks.

Virginia wrote, “Happy birthday pretty girl!!!”

Paige commented, “35? Where?!”

Rachel replied, “thank you!! Hahahahaha in my lower back and my knees lol. They don’t twerk like they used to.”

MAFS Season 14 star Noi Phommasak commented, “Happy birthday Rachel!!!!! You make 35 look so good.”

MAFS Season 14 star Katina Goode wrote, “Happy birthday !” And her costar Lindsey Georgoulis wrote, “With this kind of luxury you’re short on drinks. Happy birthday!

Rachel replied, “hahhahahaa I know!! I should have put other drinks not pictured.”

Finally, Rachel’s other close friend and costar, Johnny Lam, wrote in all-caps, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEENNNNN.”

Rachel responded, “gracias amigo!!!!!!”

Happy Birthday, Rachel!

