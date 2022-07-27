Rachel Gordillo takes aim at ex Jose in ‘petty’ post about Switzerland

Rachel Gordillo debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo was feeling shady in a recent post.

Rachel has been jet-setting this summer as she lives up to her “Summer Rachel” persona and honors her love of travel.

During her latest trip, Rachel enjoyed the scenic sights of Switzerland.

Traveling was important to Rachel during her Married at First Sight season, but her MAFS ex Jose had a different and more local take on travel.

As Rachel lives it up in Switzerland, she poked fun at Jose’s idea of travel being a trip in-state.

MAFS viewers caught the shade in Rachel’s post and shared their reactions.

Rachel Gordillo throws shade at Jose’s idea of travel

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share a video that began with her in a mask.

Text over the video read, “When you want to go to Switzerland but they insist on a Texas Roadtrip.”

The text refers to Jose making Rachel feel that her travel plans were too grand and suggesting they can take annual trips within Texas rather than out of the country as she wanted.

As Rachel makes faces in her mask, the video then cuts to Rachel walking while wearing a green jacket and black shorts in Switzerland.

The text over the video then read, “So you go to Switzerland…without them.”

Commenters reacted to the post with amusement and love, including Rachel’s Married at First Sight Season 13 costars Myrla Feria and Johnny Lam.

Myrla left heart-eyed emojis in her comment, and Johnny wrote, “Lol not the Texas road-trip!!”

One commenter wrote, ‘Lmao..petty af.”

Some comments referred to Jose and MAFS, with one follower writing, “And at that moment..I knew it wouldn’t work with him for you! Happy for you!!”

Another commenter wrote, “I just got done watching your season lol & I was waiting to find a post saying you went to Europe alone. Enjoy your life!”

Other comments included, “You got to Switzerland, he didn’t!.” “cause wait on who for what ?!”Yessssss Loooove this!!! never settle!!!” and “You’re an inspiration.”

Rachel Gordillo gives ‘dating update’

After divorcing Jose, Rachel was back to being single, but she recently gave an update on her dating life.

Rachel wrote on her Instagram stories, “Dating update: Had an early date yesterday. He asked me Tuesday if I had plans for the weekend. He asked if I preferred a day or night date. He made reservations and gave me a time and place. He followed up morning of to confirm the date.”

Rachel then let followers know if the date was successful.

Rachel wrote, “Date went great,” with a blushing emoji and hinted at her potential new interest’s name being Andy based on the name on the scoreboard.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.