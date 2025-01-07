Rachel Fuda reunites with RHONJ costars for ‘first’ and ‘last’ baby shower

Rachel Fuda was fawned over by her The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars for her first and last baby shower.

The soon-to-be mom of four was showered with love as she prepares to welcome her baby boy with her husband, John Fuda.

It was a milestone moment for Rachel, who didn’t have a baby shower with her first daughter Gianella because she was pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had Gigi, my COVID baby, and then another girl, so this is my first opportunity to celebrate a pregnancy,” she expressed during an emotional speech at the shower.

Rachel thanked everyone who was there to show their love for the Fuda family.

“I appreciate each and every one of you being here. Cheers to my last baby,” Rachel screamed during her speech as she cradled her baby bump.

RHONJ stars attend Rachel Fuda’s baby shower

Jenn Fessler, Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs were all spotted at Rachel’s shower.

“Oops she did it again…💙✨The best day celebrating bebe Fuda!! @rachelfuda 🍼🩵👶🏻 #babyshower,” Margaret captioned an Instagram Post filled with photos from the event.

Despite all the drama that went down on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jenn and Rachel have mended fences. Jenn also used IG to gush over the shower celebrating baby boy Fuda.

“The best afternoon celebrating the new baby Fuda! Congratulations @rachelfuda! 💙🍼🎉,” Jenn wrote.

It should surprise no one that Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice were not in attendance, giving their feelings toward the Fudas.

However, Dolores Catania recently shared that she going to the shower, but she was not featured in any pictures. She did respond to both Jenn’s and Margaret’s posts with nothing but love for Rachel.

Pic credit: @jennfessler/@therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Rachel reveals husband John planned the baby shower

Speaking with PEOPLE, Rachel sang her husband John’s praises for putting her baby shower together, with help, of course. Since she didn’t have a shower with Gianella or Giuliana, John went all out to celebrate his wife and their son.

“It was a day I will remember forever and memories I will cherish for a lifetime. John went above and beyond to make sure this was a really special day, and he delivered, it was amazing!” she shared.

Rachel also revealed that their baby boy will complete the Fuda family. The Bravo star recalled her and John always sitting at their dinner table with their kids, including son Jaiden Fuda, and thinking something was missing.

In a few weeks, they will be a family of six, making John and Rachel’s family dreams come true.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.