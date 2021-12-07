Rachael Kirkconnell wishes a happy birthday to ‘man of her dreams’ Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell is as in love as ever with boyfriend and birthday boy Matt James. Pic credit: ABC

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James seem to still be going strong since falling in love on The Bachelor, and Rachael took to social media to gush about her boyfriend on his birthday.

Matt James had a milestone birthday as he turned 30 on December 5.

The historic Bachelor lead was sent tons of love and birthday wishes from Bachelor Nation stars and his 930k followers, but one of the more heartfelt posts came from girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Rachael Kirkconnell shares photos from her fun relationship with Matt James

In a post, Rachael shared a series of photos that reflected a few of the highlights from her relationship with Matt James.

Some of the photos included the couple in front of some gorgeous views, smiling at a crowded event, posing in bed, taking selfies, and posing with children. It certainly seems their relationship has been quite a fun-filled adventure since meeting on The Bachelor and enduring Rachael’s racially insensitive scandal.

Notably, the last photo in Rachael’s post is one of her and Matt smiling during their last moment on The Bachelor where Matt informed Rachael that she was the one for him. Matt wore a suit and Rachael wore an emerald-colored gown.

Rachael Kirkconnell thanks God for Matt James

Along with the photos, Rachael wrote a birthday message for Matt calling him the man of her dreams and her best friend that she’s grateful to God for.

Rachael’s caption read, “happy birthday to the man of my dreams and my very best friend.”

Rachael’s caption continued with her expressing her gratitude for sharing life with Matt and feeling fortunate that she gets to see his heart and watch him grow as a man each day.

Rachael wrote, “I cherish the fact that I get to share this life with you and get an up-close view of your heart. I thank God everyday. Cheers to the man you are today and the man you will continue to be. I’m so lucky to have a front row seat.”

Finally, Rachael expressed finding Matt to be one of a kind and professed her love for him saying, “You are one of one. I love you.”

The two appear to still be very happy together and so far, against all odds, Rachael and Matt have managed to remain a success story relationship from The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.