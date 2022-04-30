Rachael Kirkconnell interrupts Matt James’ podcast interview to tell a story about him

Racheal Kirkconnell tells an impromptu story about Matt James during his podcast interview. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James was named the first male African American lead for Season 25 of The Bachelor, where he ultimately chose Rachael Kirkconnell as his final rose recipient.

While Rachael won Matt’s heart during the filming, the couple broke up as the show aired because some racially insensitive information came out about Rachael’s past in college.

Because of this, Matt wasn’t sure he could move forward with her, but after time and them both working individually on themselves, particularly Rachael, they decided to give it another shot.

Now the duo seems happier than ever and constantly posts photos and videos together on Instagram. Recently, in fact, Rachael was asked to join in on a podcast interview Matt was doing to tell a particularly funny story.

What did Rachael Kirkconnell tell everyone about Matt James?

During an episode with co-hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano from the Chicks in the Office podcast, Matt was talking with the women about the Boston Marathon he ran and how they were shocked that he even ran it after the story Rachael had just told.

The hosts then called Rachael to the microphone to talk about the tummy ache story, while Matt covered up his face laughing.

One of the co-hosts asked Rachael to “Do a little impression of Matt at 3 am.”

She came on the screen and said as she put her around Matt, “Yeah, so what is this like 8 hours before he’s supposed to run … I’m fast asleep at 3 in the morning, and I just hear ‘Raaaaaaach!’ from the bathroom.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rachael went on to say, “And he pretty much kept me up with him, the entire time until he felt well enough to sleep in a chair sitting up.”

Matt adds to Rachael’s marathon story

Matt then took back over and told his audience that he was trying to carb load the night before his marathon for dinner, and he took the whole carb-loading concept a little too far.

He then joked that he “took the Michael Scott Office approach of just eating as much as you can … and there was nothing that could be done … it was what it was, and I just wanted Rachael to be awake and know that I was not feeling well.”

Although Matt had a rough night leading up to his marathon run, it seemed like he had a great time, not only running but also meeting up with Bachelor Nation alum, Zac Clark. For the entire podcast episode with Matt (and Rachael), click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.