Q Burdette’s Ponderosa video released by Survivor 46

Survivor fans get to enjoy a new video from Ponderosa.

This one features Q Burdette following his time in the game.

Each season, Survivor players who have been voted out go to Ponderosa in Fiji.

It’s a place to recover from playing the game, get some good food, and think about what could have been.

Poderosa is like a small resort for the players, and it’s where the Survivor jury hangs out until it’s time to vote for the winner.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In past seasons, Ponderosa clips were shown during the season, but Survivor recently shifted to releasing them after the finale.

Q Burdette footage from Ponderosa released by Survivor 46

Quintavius “Q” Burdette was voted out on Day 23 of the season. And it happened soon after he found a Hidden Immunity Idol that could have saved him.

“Q truly appreciates his journey on #Survivor!💥 #afterthesnuff,” reads the caption from the new video of Q shared to Instagram.

“My name is Quintavius Burdette. I go by Q. I was voted out on Day 23,” Q tells the camera as the video begins.

We then see host Jeff Probst reading off the vote that eliminated Q before he speaks about his journey on the show.

The footage is from immediately following his elimination, and he shares some fresh feelings after that dramatic Tribal Council.

Kenzie Petty and Liz Wilcox get the blame from Q as the people who led to his demise. He then speaks about what he didn’t expect from what happened.

It’s a surprisingly humble video from Q, who exuded confidence during most of his scenes from the Survivor 46 episodes.

More news and notes from Survivor

Big news has revealed that four Survivor alums are on The Traitors 3.

Survivor alums had been showcased during the first two seasons of the hit Peacock reality competition show. Now, a new group can make some noise while competing for the $250,000 prize.

Traitors host Alan Cumming also announced that the play has begun. There are 21 people from reality television in Scotland to film the new season.

As for shows getting new seasons, Jeff Probst also teased some Survivor 47 information. A new group of people is already in Fiji to film an upcoming season of Survivor.

Back home, Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty got married and revealed that she is pregnant. She has been busy since returning home from Fiji.

Q Burdette also revealed his wife is pregnant.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Winners at War season that featured former winners competing for a $2 million prize.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.