Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz reveals where he stands on drama between Raquel Leviss and Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz gives his opinion on the drama brewing between Raquel Leviss and his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is opting to let his co-star Raquel Leviss and his ex-wife Katie Maloney sort out their own drama.

Tom and Raquel made headlines recently when rumors surfaced that they had hooked up while serving as members of Scheana Shay’s wedding party.

The Mexico wedding, which took place on August 23, had Scheana and her then-fiance Brock Davies surrounded by their closest family and friends — which included Raquel as a bridesmaid and Tom as one of Brock’s groomsmen.

Immediately following the rumors of their hookup, a source came forward claiming to have seen Katie “screaming” at Raquel and Tom as she confronted them about locking lips.

Since the hookup, Katie and Raquel have remained at odds with one another, each claiming they’re keeping their distance.

And it now seems that Tom is choosing to do the same thing by not involving himself in their ongoing feud.

Tom Schwartz is staying out of the drama between Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss and his ex-wife Katie Maloney

Over the weekend, Tom Schwartz joined his co-star, business partner, and BFF Tom Sandoval in helping Nola’s Bar & Lounge celebrate its first birthday.

While at the event, Tom spoke with Us Weekly and weighed in on the ongoing feud between his new friend and ex-wife, and he revealed he’s refusing to choose sides.

“I stay out of it,” he told the outlet. “I care for Raquel a lot and Katie’s my girl. I love her. We spent more than a quarter of my life together, so I have a lot of respect and love for her.”

While he was quick to defend both women, Tom admitted that Katie does have a tendency to be “reactive” to various situations.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to process that yet,” he added.

Tom weighs in on Katie calling Raquel a ‘fan girl’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie recently fired insults at Raquel, calling her a “fan girl” when she chose to support Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval by wearing their TomTom restaurant merch.

In Katie’s comment, she accused Raquel of first being a fan girl of the show, and now being a fan girl of the Toms.

Raquel responded to Katie’s claims and explained that she is, in fact, a huge fan of Schwartz and Sandoval and had hoped that promoting their merch would help with sales of the hoodie.

According to Tom, he didn’t find his ex-wife’s comments to be “a fair assessment” of Raquel’s intentions.

“She just supports us and is a champion for both Sandoval and myself. I wouldn’t say she was a fan girl, I never felt that way. I felt it was authentic and sincere,” he noted.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.