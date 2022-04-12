Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz opens up about why he’s still wearing wedding ring amid divorce from Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz reveals why he’s still choosing to wear his wedding ring despite divorce from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz got candid about his divorce from Katie Maloney and revealed why he’s decided to keep wearing his wedding ring.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie announced their separation in March by posting simultaneous statements to their respective Instagram accounts. At the time, Tom revealed he wasn’t ready to use the “D” word.

Unfortunately for Tom, it wasn’t long before news hit the internet that Katie had officially filed to end their marriage and their 12 year relationship.

According to Tom, he takes full responsibility for the demise of his marriage, and in a recent appearance with Spilling Tea Live with Zack Peter and Adam Newell, Tom opened up about why he’s opted to continue wearing his wedding ring.

During his on stage appearance with the podcast host, Tom weighed in on his decision to keep wearing his ring.

“This is not me clinging on and being needy,” Tom stated as per a source of Page Six.

“There was such a profound love there and I feel naked without it,” he continued to explain. “I’m not clinging on. I am not.“

The event, which features reality television pros Zack Peter and Adam Newell, also featured a question period that allowed attendees to ask various questions to the reality star. One attendee inquired how Tom was fairing during his current divorce.

According to Tom, he’s “solid” and doing as well as can be expected.

“I’m actually solid,” he shared. “Relatively speaking, after what I’ve seen other people go through, I’m pretty good.”

He continued to elaborate, “I’m OK. I think I’m OK. I’m as good as you can be coming out of a long term relationship where you’ve been madly in love with someone.”

Tom’s BFF and Pump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval shares his optimism for a reconciliation

Tom was also joined on stage by his business partner and BFF Tom Sandoval. When Tom opened up about his feelings surrounding his current circumstances, Sandoval stepped in to share his thoughts on the situation.

“You better keep on f**king wearing that ring, Tom, because it’s giving me hope,” Sandoval said.

“I’m hanging on to that dream, man,” Sandoval added. “I don’t want to see my parents break up. I don’t want mom and dad to split.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.