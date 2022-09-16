Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz confesses he ‘can’t imagine’ life without Katie Maloney shortly before divorce

Tom Schwartz admits he “can’t imagine” life without his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney in new trailer for Winter House. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz revealed he couldn’t “imagine” his life without Katie Maloney in it just weeks before news of their split hit the internet.

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming season of Winter House, Tom confessed his feelings for Katie and acknowledged his desire to have her in his life.

Unfortunately, Tom may have been grasping at straws since it was mere weeks later that the former couple announced their official separation, with Katie filing for divorce in March 2022.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom’s split was foreshadowed by reports that she was out and about without her wedding rings on her finger.

Foregoing her rings happened on more than one occasion, and not long after, the co-stars confirmed the rumors.

Although the castmates have maintained their friendship so far despite their ongoing divorce, there’s been whispers of tension between them after Tom reportedly hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Katie’s anger towards her soon-to-be ex-husband over the hookup came hot on the heels of another report that the former lovers were seen engaging in a tense argument at Tom’s new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge. The Bravo cameras were present for the exchange, and it would be surprising if the footage ends up scrapped in the upcoming season.

This new trailer for Winter House paints another picture of where Katie and Tom were at in their marriage leading up to their split.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz admits he ‘can’t imagine’ life without Katie Maloney in new Winter House trailer

Winter House, which consists of a cast made up of personalities from Bravo shows including Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Southern Charm, filmed between February and March of this year.

With the new season just around the corner, the recent trailer gives viewers a small taste in what to expect throughout the episodes.

In the trailer, Summer House star Kyle Cooke asked Tom, “Where are you and Katie [at] right now?”

In response, Tom dished that he just can’t picture a life that doesn’t have her in it. And considering the couple was together for well over a decade, it’s not all that surprising to hear.

“I just can’t imagine my life without her,” he gushed.

Tom and Katie previously discussed their ongoing friendship despite divorce

After announcing their split, Tom and Katie continued to display a united front. After both of their breakup announcements were posted to Instagram, the couple continued to speak highly of one another and even posted a picture of them hanging out poolside in mid-August.

In a later discussion during an episode of her, You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Tom and Katie talked about what would have been their upcoming sixth wedding anniversary.

Although they are no longer a couple, Tom suggested the idea of possibly throwing a party regardless and inviting all of their friends since it’s still something worthy of celebration.

“Moving forward, since we’re so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary,” he said. “We can invite friends and stuff.”

Katie didn’t outright agree with the idea but did acknowledge there were “no rules” to how they navigated their divorce.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Winter House premieres October 13 at 9/8c on Bravo.