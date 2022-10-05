Pump Rules: Tom Sandoval talks providing makeup for groomsmen at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wedding

Tom Sandoval talks giving makeup to his fellow groomsmen for Brock Davies’ wedding to Scheana Shay. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was more than prepared to help his co-star Brock Davies, and his fellow groomsmen with their makeup needs when it came time for Brock’s wedding to Scheana Shay.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brock and Scheana tied the knot on August 23 in Mexico, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Standing next to Brock and Scheana on their special day were a few of their Pump Rules co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, and Schwartz’s rumored flame Raquel Leviss.

The elaborate event took place at the Riviera Cancun resort, with both pre-wedding and post-wedding celebrations.

Quickly following Brock and Scheana’s nuptials, rumors surfaced alleging newly single Tom Schwartz had “hooked up” with co-star Raquel Leviss during one of the many parties. The hookup reportedly caused waves and tension within the group.

Despite this, nothing could dampen the romance and luxury of Brock and Scheana’s ceremony. And according to Sandoval, he made sure the groomsmen were just as beautiful as the bridesmaids.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval hooked Brock Davies’ groomsmen up with concealer and helped keep their faces shine-free

While speaking with Page Six, Sandoval opened up about his experience as one of Brock’s groomsmen during his August wedding to Scheana Shay — while also advertising a new cosmetic line.

“We’re in Mexico, it’s sunny, and some of the guys got a little sunburnt,” Sandoval explained, setting up the scene. “And so I brought a bunch of my Stryx [makeup].”

Sandoval elaborated that he provided the men with both concealer and an “anti-shine tool.”

And Sandoval wasn’t about to hook the groomsmen up with the products without also providing the same options to the groom.

“When it comes to weddings, the girls all get, like, a full glam squad. But the guys, they’re at the altar, and the girl looks beautiful, [and] the guys [are] kind of shiny, you know?” he added.

Sandoval gushes Brock was in complete control for the wedding festivities

In addition to making sure the groomsmen looked as well prepared for the wedding ceremony as the bridesmaids, Sandoval gushed that Brock seemingly had it all under control on the big day and didn’t really require too much help from his groomsmen.

“I was like, ‘Do you need anything? I can do anything. What do you need me to do? I want to help,'” Sandoval shared. “And he’s like, ‘Tom, I got everything. Just be here, man.'”

Although Sandoval is known for helping his co-stars pull off elaborate events, including James’ now-infamous Season 9 proposal to then fiancee Raquel Leviss, Sandoval was all but forced to simply enjoy the wedding and partake in the various celebrations.

“We had a great time. Everyone had a blast, and it was we just have fun. It was awesome,” he concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.