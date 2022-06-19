Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay share sentimental messages for Father’s Day

Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay share messages in celebration of Father’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

For Father’s Day, former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay both shared sweet messages for their partners in celebration of the families they’ve built together.

Both Scheana and Stassi became first time mothers during what is affectionately known as the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. In the first half of 2021, Scheana, Stassi, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent all became moms.

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their daughter Hartford in January 2021. And just a few short months later, Summer Moon was born to Scheana and her now fiance Brock Davies. Since their arrival, both Stassi and Scheana have shared the milestones of their little ones and posted about their happiness with their online following.

In recent posts, both Vanderpump Rules ladies shared their deep love and appreciation for their partners.

Scheana Shay shares love for ‘Dilf of Disneyland’ partner Brock Davies

Over on their respective Instagram accounts, Scheana and Stassi expressed their love for the men who made them mothers.

In Scheana’s post, she shared an adorable snap of Brock walking hand-in-hand with Summer Moon while the family of three was enjoying a vacation in Disneyland. Toddling alongside her dad, Summer Moon was in a dress that Minnie Mouse herself would envy, while Brock wore light-washed denim paired with a light T-shirt and his hair pulled back out of his face.

“Happy Father’s Day to my ultimate Dilf of Disneyland!” Scheana wrote in the post’s caption. “I love you so much honey! @summermoon is one lucky girl. You are such an incredible father and partner and you make me proud every single day!!!”

Stassi Schroeder gushes she chose the ‘best human being’ to have a baby with

For her post, Stassi opted for a sassier (and shorter) message to celebrate and gush over husband Beau Clark.

Alongside a series of sweet pictures, the first of which showed Beau holding hands with baby Hartford in a taxi, Stassi noted her great choice in baby daddies.

“Fully aware I chose the best human being to have a kid with. Happy Father’s Day @thegoodthebadthebogie ❤️,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Other pictures featured in the series included Beau and Hartford enjoying many of the family’s outings and adventures. And in the final shot, Stassi and Beau held Hartford while joining close for a three-way hug.

Now that both Scheana and Stassi’s daughters are over a year old, the adventures are just beginning.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.