Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder admits she hasn’t changed too much, says she still ‘loves to judge’ people

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder admits she still loves “judging” people. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder may have learned a lesson following her 2020 firing from the show, but she recently admitted she hasn’t completely changed her ways.

Along with her former co-star Kristen Doute, the Pump Rules OGs were let go from the franchise following resurfaced clips from a podcast episode where the two friends admitted to wrongfully reporting their castmate Faith Stowers to authorities for a crime she did not commit.

Their actions ultimately led Bravo to fire them.

Around that same time in 2020, Stassi’s podcast was also removed from most streaming platforms, and she was left to pick up the pieces and deal with the consequences of her poor choices.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi recently made a comeback with her Straight Up with Stassi podcast.

In a recent episode of the show, Stassi revealed she still can’t quite help herself when it comes to judging others and believes anyone who says they don’t judge others is simply “lying.”

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’ still loves judging’ other people

During the episode in question, Stassi admitted that she may have received plenty of backlash for her past actions, and she may have also learned her lesson, but that hasn’t changed every aspect of who she is.

“I still love to judge. Judging is fun,” she confessed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassi added, “If somebody tells you that they don’t like judging, or they don’t judge, they are lying. [It’s] actual human nature and part of our DNA.”

Despite her willingness to admit she still judges people, Stassi did elaborate that she judges others from a different “perspective” these days.

“I think that there’s something to be said for having a thoughtfulness before you speak. I kind of think we should just be a little more thoughtful before we put something out there,” she shared.

Stassi says she’s ‘grown up’ since starting Straight Up with Stassi in 2015

Stassi may continue to judge others, but the 34-year-old clarified she’s not quite the same person she was when the podcast first started back in 2015.

“I am not the same person that I was when you last heard from me,” she admitted in the same podcast episode.

She continued to state that she knows this changed Stassi may not make all of her listeners happy, particularly those who preferred the attitude from her younger years. However, Stassi says it’s ultimately for the best.

“I grew up a little bit,” she admitted.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.