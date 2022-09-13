Pump Rules: Scheana Shay wishes ‘sweetest soul’ Raquel Leviss a happy birthday, ‘I’ll always have your back’

Scheana Shay wishes Raquel Leviss a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay showed some major birthday love for her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss on Monday.

Raquel’s birthday comes shortly after she stood up beside Scheana as a bridesmaid for her Mexico wedding to love and baby daddy Brock Davies.

While the emotions surrounding the day were romantic and cheerful, drama quickly swirled when it was revealed Raquel had allegedly been spotted getting a little too cozy with castmate Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife, Vanderpump Rules personality Katie Maloney.

The former couple was together for over a decade when Katie decided to walk away from their union. And while the pair has maintained they’re still friends despite their split — it didn’t take long for reports to surface claiming Katie was seen “screaming” at Tom and Raquel for locking lips.

In her birthday message to Raquel, Scheana may have hinted to the ongoing drama surrounding Raquel and Tom’s hookup. And according to Scheana, she’s in full support of her friend.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says ‘I will always have your back’ in birthday message to Raquel Leviss

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared a picture of herself posing alongside Raquel. The gorgeous ladies both dazzled in their respective outfits.

Scheana wore all white, likely a sign the picture was snapped during her wedding celebrations. The ruched white number included an intricate crisscross strap design down the back and a leg slit giving a perfect look at Scheana’s impressively toned legs.

She paired the dress with white bedazzled heels and a pearl headband.

For her look, Raquel channeled her inner Barbie in a stunning light pink mini-dress. The strapless ensemble not only let Raquel’s long and lean physique take center stage but also perfectly complimented her tan.

While both Scheana and Raquel looked stunning in the snap, Scheana used the picture as an opportunity to confirm she valued her friendship with Raquel no matter what they face.

“HBD [Happy Birthday] to the sweetest soul I know! I will always have your back @raquelleviss 💕,” Scheana wrote.

Scheana claims she didn’t see Raquel and Tom kiss, source claims Raquel has ‘no regrets’

In a previous interview, Scheana was asked to weigh in on the rumors that Raquel had hooked up with Tom despite his divorce from Katie not being finalized.

According to Scheana, she didn’t see anything take place, though she confirmed she had heard the two had gotten quite close.

Scheana may not have caught the two kissing. However, an anonymous source did share Raquel seemingly has no regrets about the hookup.

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets,” the source told Us Weekly. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.