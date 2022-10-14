Pump Rules: Scheana Shay shares behind the scenes look at wedding party photos

Scheana Shay shares a sweet snap of herself and her bridesmaids from her August wedding to Brock Davies. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Scheana Shay recently shared a sweet look at a couple of wedding photos following her August wedding to now-husband Brock Davies.

The elaborate event took place after months of back-and-forth planning for the couple.

During last season of the hit Bravo show, Brock indicated he was ready to propose to Scheana, however, finding the perfect time to pull it off proved to be quite tricky.

After a failed idea of secretly tying the knot while on a group trip to celebrate James Kennedy’s engagement to Raquel Leviss, the couple settled for a simple proposal and took their time putting together the perfect dream wedding.

All the planning paid off, thankfully, and Scheana and Brock said “I do” in front of their closest family and friends on August 23, with their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon stepping up as their flower girl.

In the weeks following their wedding, Scheana and Brock have given their fans and followers glimpses at the special day, and exclusive photos were also shared by People.com.

In a recent post to social media, Scheana gave yet another look at their wedding day and shared the stage with their wedding party.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shares memory from Mexico wedding to Brock Davies

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared a set of pictures from their Mexico wedding day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first shot, Scheana posed perfectly for a traditional wedding photo featuring her and her selected bridesmaids.

Standing front and center, Scheana’s stunning custom wedding gown dazzled while her bridal veil was displayed in front of the party.

Scheana’s bridesmaids proudly stood by her side donning rose pink, floor-length dresses.

Topping off the gorgeous picture, the wedding party was surrounded by gorgeous white floral arrangements and a luxurious floral arch just behind them.

“Take. Me. Back. 🤍,” Scheana captioned the adorable post. “We legit had the best bridal party rocking dresses from @piagladysperey and @bellabridesmaids with the men in @novamen! 📸: @themorgantaylor”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

The second shot included a full wedding party shot, complete with the groom and his groomsmen.

Scheana soaks up post-wedding bliss

In the weeks following their wedding, Scheana and Brock have continued to share their lives with their fans and followers online.

Immediately after their nuptials, before heading back to California from Mexico, Scheana shared a poolside shot while stunning in a bright-colored two-piece bathing suit.

Scheana has also shared various outfits on her social media. From a gorgeous orange two-piece number to another dazzling orange minidress for a movie premiere, there’s no shortage of great fashion choices coming from the newlywed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.