Pump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter adorably forces her parents to kiss

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon loves making her parents kiss. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies may just have another romantic on their hands when it comes to their 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon.

After a traumatic miscarriage in 2020, Scheana and Brock were elated to find out just five short months later that Scheana was pregnant again.

The couple welcomed their “rainbow baby” in April of 2021, and although her birth was anything but smooth, Summer immediately became the apple of her parents’ eyes.

Now, Summer is blossoming into her own personality, and as it turns out, she loves to see her parents loving on one another.

The little one seized the opportunity to help her parents out at a recent sporting event.

In the recent share to social media, Scheana gave her fans and followers a look at the cutest way Summer Moon “forces” her parents to kiss one another.

Vanderpump Rules baby Summer Moon helps her parents, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, lock lips

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a video of herself, Brock, and baby Summer at an LA Rams game.

Dressed in their best fan attire, Scheana and Brock stood face to face while Summer was perched on her dad’s hip.

Looking longingly at her parents, Summer gently grabbed their faces and pushed them together so they could kiss each other.

Of course, the adorable tot wanted in on some of the love and received pecks from her parents.

“@summermoon likes to push us together to kiss [kissing face emoji],” Scheana wrote over the video clip.

Scheana then shared another angle that showed just how excited Summer was to see her parents embrace one another.

Scheana Shay weighs in on Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz’s wedding hookup drama

Although Scheana has been lapping in her post-wedding bliss after tying the knot with Brock on August 23, the day didn’t go off without any drama.

In fact, two of Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have found themselves in the mix of a messy situation after rumors were leaked that Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz were spotted “heavily making out” at Scheana and Brock’s Mexico wedding.

The pair have yet to confirm their hookup, though another source did claim Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney was also seen “screaming” at them after catching them locking lips.

Since Bravo cameras were also in Mexico to film Scheana and Brock’s nuptials, it’s likely the cameras also captured the confrontation.

Shortly after the rumors surfaced, Scheana weighed in with what she knew about the alleged affair.

“I personally did not see anyone else make out,” she stated. “I heard.”

Beyond what she’d heard from others, Scheana admitted she had seen her two co-stars speaking with one another during the trip.

“I did not see anything further than that, but I heard,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.