Pump Rules: Scheana Shay admits podcast with Brittany Cartwright didn’t help rift with Stassi Schroeder

Scheana Shay gives an update on the friendship between Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright following their wedding attendance drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Scheana Shay says there’s still ongoing tensions between her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, despite her best efforts to bridge the rift.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the feud began after Brittany and her husband, Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor, bailed on Stassi’s Italy wedding to her husband Beau Clark at the last minute.

The rift was further deepened when it was revealed Jax had “rage texted” a mutual friend who ended up sharing his messages with Stassi and Beau.

Stassi didn’t take well to the slight and immediately ceased contact with Brittany and Jax.

Despite this, Brittany tried every way possible to get back in touch with Stassi — but to no avail.

She even went so far as to appear on Scheana’s podcast to discuss their ongoing drama in the hopes that she’d be able to explain their side. However, she seemingly received no feedback from Stassi.

During a discussion at BravoCon, Scheana provided an update on her co-stars’ strained relationship and admitted she doesn’t believe Brittany appearing on the podcast helped her case in the slightest.

While speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon, Scheana shared her thoughts on Brittany’s past appearance on her Scheananigans podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t think my podcast helped, to be honest,” she confessed. “The goal of doing that podcast was to just tell Brittany’s side and I thought, you know, ‘Stassi, you’ll hear this. Like, it’ll fix everything.’ And it totally backfired on us. So, [the status of their friendship is] still where it left off.”

During Brittany’s appearance on the podcast, she shared the reasons their family couldn’t make it to Stassi and Beau’s overseas wedding. Among the list of reasons included the fact that they hadn’t received their son’s passport in time, and there had been a death on Brittany’s side of the family.

At the time, Brittany carried on to apologize for the way Stassi and Beau found out that they wouldn’t be attending, but by then it was clearly too late.

Scheana says there have always been ‘divisions’ in the group

Scheana carried on to tell the Us Weekly correspondent that the drama between her former co-stars isn’t all that surprising considering there’s always something happening within the group.

“I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,” she explained.

Scheana added that it isn’t uncommon for Vanderpump Rules stars to be caught in the middle of drama between castmates.

As an example, Scheana concluded, “So it’s tough when [say], I’m not getting along with one of Lala [Kent]’s best friends [or] she’s not getting along with one of my best friends.”

However, Scheana says the group did their best to keep that “separate” and “stay focused.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus