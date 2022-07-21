Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss says she’s ‘gone on a few dates’ with Peter Madrigal

Raquel Leviss says she’s been on several dates with Vanderpump Rules co-star Peter Madrigal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says that although she’s been on a couple of dates with co-star Peter Madrigal, she’s ultimately not looking for “anything serious.”

Since ending her engagement to James Kennedy at the end of Season 9, Raquel has taken it slow when it comes to dating and has instead focused on herself and taking time away from the whole scene.

However, it was the complete opposite for James. After his December 2021 split from Raquel, James was spotted with a mystery blonde by January 2022. In March, James went Instagram official with his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel shared she had been on one date with Peter shortly following her and James’ split but maintained that the date was merely a “friendly” one.

While speaking with Us Weekly recently, Raquel spilled the tea and revealed she and Peter have gotten along well and have since been on more dates.

She may not be looking for anything serious at the moment but that hasn’t stopped Raquel from enjoying her co-star’s company.

Raquel Leviss says ‘I don’t want anything serious’ while going on dates with Peter Madrigal

At the official launch party for Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s newest venture, their Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge, Raquel opened up to the outlet about her current dating status.

“We have gone on a few dates,” Raquel said. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now.”

She continued by elaborating that her initial reasoning for saying yes to Peter was simply to dip her toes back into the dating pond.

“I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

Although the castmates have been on several dates at this point, Raquel added she has no real interest in jumping into another relationship — yet.

“I don’t want a relationship,” she noted. “I don’t want anything serious. I’m just a single girl in L.A. doing my thing.”

Raquel teases viewers will see a new side of her in upcoming Season 10

Raquel is leaning into her newfound single life and this new journey is something she’s looking forward to sharing with viewers in the new season.

“For me, it’s a completely new season. It’s a new life because I’m doing my own thing,” she dished.

In addition to doing her own thing, Raquel also shared she’s learning to accept all the different facets of herself and has learned from her past relationships.

“I have my independence. I’m really trying to accept all of who I am and continue to grow,” she concluded. “But I feel like I’ve learned things from previous seasons that I’ve been able to take with me this season. And I feel like I’m radiating more confidence now.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.