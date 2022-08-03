Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss ends up trapped with her dog Graham Cracker

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss accidentally found herself stuck alongside her dog Graham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss found herself in quite a frightening situation after going to pick up packages in her apartment building.

After ending her relationship with Pump Rules co-star James Kennedy back in December 2021, Raquel moved out of the former couple’s shared home and into a place of her own.

Since ending their engagement, Raquel has remained focused on regaining her independence and building her self-confidence.

And in recent weeks, the beauty pageant contestant has been busy with friends and filming for the show’s upcoming tenth season.

The 27-year-old was apparently experiencing a hectic day when she found herself and her dog Graham Cracker stuck in her building’s elevator.

To make matters even more concerning, it was due to Graham’s leash that the two ended up stranded alone in the elevator.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss trapped in elevator with pup Graham

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel gave her followers a tense look at their situation and detailed how the two ended up in the mess to begin with.

Panning her camera over to the doors of the elevator and then to her pup Graham standing on the elevator floor, Raquel shared, “I grabbed my packages and I, like, forgot — I dropped his leash.”

She continued to say, “And his leash is stuck in the elevator. So, that is the current update.”

“Not very smart,” she concluded. “But that’s what happens when you’re running around like a chicken with [its head cut off].”

Raquel gives update following scary elevator entrapment

Despite the ordeal, Raquel and Graham managed to get out of the elevator unscathed and in one piece, though the same couldn’t be said for the dog’s leash.

From the safety of her car, Raquel gave followers another update to let them know she was doing just fine. Raquel also clarified she shared the Stories once she was released from the entrapment since there was no service in the elevator at the time.

“I am out,” she confirmed to her followers and loved ones. “And I am okay. Graham and I are fine.”

“We made it out okay. Everyone’s good…except for the leash which is a little bit torn up,” she joked showing off the tattered remains of her pup’s leash. “But other than that we’re all good.”

Thankfully Raquel seemingly had the know-how to ensure she unclipped Graham from his leash before either of them incurred any serious injuries.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.