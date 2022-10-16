Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss admits to letting Katie Maloney ‘work out her feelings’ following Tom Schwartz hookup rumors

Raquel Leviss admits she’s “not on the best terms” with Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss isn’t completely unaware of the impact her new, flirtatious friendship with co-star Tom Schwartz has made his ex-wife Katie Maloney feel in recent weeks.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel and Tom are rumored to have hooked up while they acted as members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding back in August.

Although neither of them has confirmed if there’s any truth to the rumors, Raquel recently opened up that she’s not very close with Katie these days, and part of that may have to do with her friendship with Tom.

Following the announcement of their split back in March, Tom and Katie have maintained that their friendship is still intact, even if their marriage isn’t.

And while Tom once boasted that the former lovers were the “best divorcees ever,” things seemingly soured between the exes when Katie was reportedly spotted “screaming” at Tom and Raquel after witnessing them locking lips while in Mexico.

According to Raquel, she’s giving Katie the time and space to process her feelings about Tom and Raquel’s friendship. However, Raquel also maintains she and Tom are nothing more than friends at this point.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss talks relationship with Katie Maloney following Tom Schwartz hookup rumors

While speaking to Us Weekly during BravoCon 2022, Raquel revealed she’s not close with Katie these days.

According to Raquel, she’s giving Katie some space.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“[We are] not on the best terms. I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” she admitted.

Although she’s not close with Katie, Raquel says her friendship with Tom has blossomed since their respective relationships have come to an end.

“Right now, we’re good friends. I feel like [our breakups] kind of brought us together as friends and we’ve been able to support each other,” she noted. “I wasn’t expecting that friendship to blossom, but I’m happy that it did.”

Raquel and Tom may have built a special bond following their breakups, but Raquel clarified that she’s not looking to commit to anyone seriously any time soon.

“I’m single, and I’m living my life,” she concluded.

Reports hint that Katie blames bride Scheana Shay for Tom and Raquel’s alleged hookup in Mexico

After reports that she had been seen screaming at Tom and Raquel for their rumored hookup, another source claimed that Katie placed much of the blame on her friend and co-star Scheana Shay for allowing the hookup to happen.

“Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up,” a source shared. “…Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

Fans and viewers will have to wait for the new season to drop in order to watch all the drama unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.