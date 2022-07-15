Pump Rules: Peter Madrigal thinks Stassi Schroeder’s email disinviting guests from wedding is ‘messed up’

Peter Madrigal weighed in with his feelings about being disinvited from Stassi Schroeder’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukely

Peter Madrigal may have been largely absent during Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the picture. In fact, Peter still has plenty of opinions when it comes to both his present and past Pump Rules co-stars. And most recently, Peter weighed in on how Stassi Schroeder handled disinviting guests from her Italy wedding to Beau Clark.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi uninvited a large number of wedding guests due to a reduced budget after being fired from the hit Bravo show. According to Stassi, a special spin-off had been planned by the network that would begin by filming her dream wedding in Italy. And since it was to be part of a new show, Bravo was initially intended to foot the bill for the event.

However, once she was fired, that deal was off the table.

In addition, the global coronavirus pandemic prevented Stassi and Beau from being able to travel altogether and the couple ended up marrying in a small legal ceremony in California back in 2020, just months before the birth of their daughter Hartford in January 2021.

Thankfully, once international borders were reopened to travelers, Stassi and Beau were able to resume their plans in Italy but it certainly didn’t unfold as they’d planned and Stassi was forced to scale back the guestlist to a modest 35 guests.

This meant she had to slash some of her former co-stars from the list including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Peter. Despite the circumstances, Peter says Stassi could have handled it better than sending out a mass email to let her guests know they were no longer invited.

Peter Madrigal says ‘I know where I stand’ with former VPR co-star Stassi Schroeder after being disinvited from Italy wedding

Speaking to Us Weekly, Peter said, “Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’ [If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody [in an email instead], that’s messed up.”

Peter continued to share that Stassi doesn’t “really communicate with people,” but that didn’t stop the sting.

“You disinvited me. OK, I know where I stand with you as a friend,” he added. “If you can’t pick up of the phone for a two-minute phone call, you know. It was a little upsetting. I was a little upset more when it was brought to the forefront, but now it’s like, eh.”

Peter’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay also had some choice words for the way Stassi handled the situation.

Scheana Shay calls Stassi Schroeder’s email ‘impersonal’

During a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, while speaking to Brittany Cartwright who experienced her own wedding drama with Stassi, Scheana shared, “I understand when you’ve gotta cut costs. So, I understand her doing that.”

What Scheana couldn’t seem to wrap her head around was the “impersonal” feeling of the rescinded invite.

“How she did it felt very impersonal to me,” she added. “And I feel like if I were to do that, even if it was a copy and paste text message, I would individually text each person that you love and care about that was invited to your original wedding.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.