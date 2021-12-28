Pump Rules: Lala Kent says she has ‘proof’ of ex-fiance Randall Emmett’s infidelity

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed that she has “proof” of Randall Emmett’s cheating. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent has opened up once again regarding her split from film producer Randall Emmett.

The former couple, who ended their 3-year engagement back in October after rumors surfaced of Randall cheating, has remained relatively tight-lipped about their split. However, in recent weeks Lala has revealed the impact of the breakup and shared that it has been “haunting” her.

In a recent chat with Page Six, Lala revealed that she has “proof” that Randall had been unfaithful during their relationship and that it has left her feeling that their relationship was “nothing but lies.”

Lala Kent reveals she has ‘proof’ that Randall Emmett was unfaithful

While speaking to the outlet, Lala shared that she has proof that Randall had cheated throughout their relationship.

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere,” Lala stated.

She continued, “Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.”

And despite the pain brought on by the initial rumors, which included photos of Randall out on the town in Nashville with two unknown young women, Lala explained that she would thank the women if given the opportunity.

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” she said. “Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!'”

Lala says she is ‘the strongest’ she’s ever been following split from Randall

Since splitting from Randall, Lala’s life has been full of new changes. Shortly after the photos surfaced online, she moved out of the former couple’s home and recently made a TikTok video poking fun at “training” her exit from the relationship.

Lala also altered her famous “Rand” arm tattoo to read “bRand new,” and the entrepreneur took it a step further when she added the new tattoo design to her merch clothing line.

And shortly after announcing that Randall would be taking “a step back” from their shared podcast, Lala went ahead and rebranded the Give Them Lala podcast by removing Randall’s name from the title.

“It feels amazing,” Lala shared of her newfound freedom. “I met him when I was just venturing into ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and during our time together, I really created something amazing for myself.”

She continued, “Now I’m out here on my own, completely independent from anybody. The only way to describe it is I feel free and liberated — and the strongest I’ve ever felt in my life.”

In addition to speaking to a therapist “here and there,” Lala also shared that she finds her strength in baby Ocean and her faith.

“I’ve never really been one to talk about my faith, but because I’m relying on it so much right now, I find it important to talk about. I feel very mentally strong,” she said.

Lala hopes to transform her Give Them Lala podcast to give women strength

Given her recent experience and breakup, Lala also shared that she hopes to provide a platform for women to share their stories.

“I’m extremely passionate about women and their safety and their mental health and them being mothers,” she explained. “I’m being pulled in that direction right now.”

Lala continued to share that she wants podcast guests to “share their stories” and “leave feeling like they can take on the world.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.