Pump Rules: Lala Kent goes under the knife, shares hilarious video waking up after procedure

Lala Kent shared a hilarious video taken shortly after her latest plastic surgery procedure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent finally followed through on her plans to undergo her latest plastic surgery endeavor. Since ending her relationship with film producer Randall Emmett, Lala has remained adamant that she would have another breast augmentation surgery — and the time has finally come.

Lala has been relatively vocal about her desire to update her chest after her body experienced significant changes after welcoming her daughter Ocean in March 2021. Although she previously acknowledged it was mostly thanks to her genetics that she carried her pregnancy so well, she was hopeful to regain a more youthful appearance after the procedure.

Taking to social media, Lala shared a raw (and hilarious) video clip taken as she was coming out of her anesthetic. As it turns out, although she was “groggy” from the medication, it was clear she was excited to hear she had done a good job through the surgery.

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent shares video immediately following her latest breast augmentation

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a video clip taken shortly after her surgery was completed. She was spread out on a hospital bed with her eyes closed, wearing a black sweater, and covered by blankets.

As she was approached for her aftercare and informed that a friend had been brought in, mostly likely her assistant, Jessica, Lala got right down to business.

“Did I fart?” she asked with her eyes still closed.

With a chuckle, she was informed that she hadn’t passed gas while under anesthesia.

When Jess told Lala she “look[ed] so beautiful already,” Lala wasted no time in calling out the bluff.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Don’t lie, Jess,” she quipped.

And it didn’t stop there. As Lala was being told soft reassurances in an attempt to comfort her, she came in with her no-nonsense attitude and refused to take even the smallest compliment.

“They said you did amazing,” she was told.

Lala replied, “Well, I was asleep, of course I did amazing.”

Although she’s got a healing journey ahead of her, it’s good to see that Lala hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

Lala previously shared her reasoning for wanting another plastic surgery procedure

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Lala opened up about why she was so willing to undergo another breast augmentation.

“I’ve wanted them redone for a while, and then when I was pregnant, oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!” she told the podcast host. “Other moms told me, ‘That baby’s gonna suck the life outta them.'”

She clarified that although she wasn’t ashamed of the way her chest looked after giving birth, she was ready to perk them up a bit.

“I’m just ready to get them up there, maybe a little bigger. I’m gonna get my groove back,” she joked.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.