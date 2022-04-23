Pump Rules: Lala Kent clears the air around previous comments about James Kennedy’s new girlfriend

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent back pedals on previous comments about James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Lala Kent set the record straight about comments she made regarding her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy’s new girlfriend Ally Lewber.

After his December 2021 split from fiancee Raquel Leviss, James quickly moved on to his newest flame. And while he kept her identity a secret up until March, James has been posting regular updates on his love life with Ally since then.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala made a harsh comment about Ally that left viewers wondering if Lala was up to her shady ways again.

Lala Kent clarifies her previous comments about James Kennedy’s new girlfriend Ally Lewber

While speaking to Us Weekly, Lala took the opportunity to clear the air surrounding her comments about Ally. She specifically addressed the notion that she called Ally “forgettable.”

“I didn’t call her forgettable. I said I didn’t remember a lot of our interaction and I think that’s because it was so fast,” she told the outlet.

She continued to share that she felt “badly” knowing that her comments about meeting Ally came across as shady.

“So I feel badly that it came across that way because that’s not how I meant it,” she noted.

While joining Summer House’s Mya Allen on the WWHL set, Lala stated she only met Ally one time and noted that there wasn’t anything memorable about their introduction.

“I met her once. I don’t remember it well,” she told Andy Cohen.

When he joked that Lala also would have been sober at the time, she shrugged and responded, “And I’m sober, so…”

Lala says Ally was ‘kind’ when they met in person, hints James has good taste in partners

Lala added that although their first (and only) meeting was brief, she did recall Ally being nice.

“She was really kind when I met her,” she said.

Lala continued to point out that she wasn’t surprised by the fact that Ally was “kind” because James has a “good picker.”

“I only met her once, and the thing is, James even knows — he’s our little crazy friend that we love so much — he has a good picker,” she stated. “He picks really sweet girls.”

Never one to stay still for too long, James and Ally recently returned from a Jamaican getaway where they enjoyed all the sights along with each other’s company.

“🌙 💗🇯🇲 Jamaica with my girl,” he captioned on sweet series of photos from the trip.

So far, it looks like James is quite smitten with his new love. Hopefully, Lala can get on board with the new romance.

