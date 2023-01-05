Pump Rules: Katie Maloney’s New Year resolutions are ‘all about revenge’ ahead of Season 10

VPR star Katie Maloney shares her New Year’s resolutions, which seem to include taking “revenge.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personality Katie Maloney reveals she’s got some big plans for 2023.

Following an intense and drama-filled 2022, which included her devastating divorce from her former husband, Tom Schwartz, Katie has been picking up the pieces and finding a new sense of self in singlehood.

Although Katie initiated their divorce, she remained transparent that it wasn’t an easy decision. Katie previously revealed that it was a decision that took plenty of contemplation to come to terms with.

Despite the pain of her divorce, Katie is settling nicely into her newfound single life after almost a year.

She has casually begun dating and even dated a younger man for a brief period.

And in a recent post to social media, Katie gave her fans and followers a glimpse of what to expect from single Katie in the new year, ahead of the premiere of Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney claims ‘revenge’ is on her list of 2023 resolutions

Taking to her Instagram Stories, captured by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Katie got real about her growing confidence stepping into the new year.

In one slide of her Stories, Katie re-shared a quote that stated, “For me 2023 is going to be all about revenge.”

“Done [laughing emoji],” Katie wrote alongside the shared quote. “It’s over for these hoes.”

In a later post to her Stories, Katie showed off her confidence as she looked absolutely stunning in a car selfie.

With her signature dark brunette bob, sunglasses, and the perfect glossy pink lip, Katie confirmed what her fans already knew about the star.

“The bounce back of a lifetime,” she captioned the post.

Katie and Tom’s divorce drama to play out in upcoming Season 10

Following the initial announcement of their split, both Katie and Tom maintained they still had plenty of love and adoration for one another.

However, as viewers are likely to see play out in the upcoming season, the peace through separation and divorce isn’t a smooth road.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie were seen filming for the show in a restaurant where it was clear they weren’t seeing eye to eye.

The argument was also being filmed by Bravo cameras, meaning there’s a good chance the encounter will make it onto the new season.

Continuing down the path of drama, Tom found himself in some hot water with his former spouse after rumors surfaced claiming he had hooked up with their Pump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss, while at a cast wedding back in August.

Though no long-term romance blossomed between Tom and Raquel, the encounter seemingly didn’t sit well with Katie, and she was reportedly seen screaming at them shortly after finding out.

Fans will have to tune in when the new season drops to see how the drama unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.