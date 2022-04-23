Pump Rules: Katie Maloney shares why she’s glad split from Tom Schwartz didn’t end ‘abruptly’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney admits she’s glad her split from Tom Schwartz didn’t end abruptly. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney recently opened up about her feelings surrounding the end of her marriage to Tom Schwartz. And as it turns out, she’s grateful for how the situation has continued to unfold.

Katie and Tom announced their separation on March 15 with separate social media posts released simultaneously. The pair noted that while they still had great respect for one another, their time as a married couple had come to an end after more than 12 years.

Although Katie initiated the separation and was the spouse who officially filed for divorce from Tom, she admitted she’s “glad” things have happened the way they did as it has allowed them to process the end of their long romance.

Katie Maloney admits she’s glad marriage to Tom Schwartz didn’t end in an ‘abrupt’ manner

While speaking to Page Six, Kaite shared that although their separation has been difficult, she’s glad it has been a gradual process instead of a sharp, clean-cut to end their union.

“I’m glad that we have had time to take our time, do it together, untangle together and not have it be this abrupt, cold turkey situation,” she told the outlet.

Katie also shared that she feels a sort of “relief” in settling into her new single life without the prying eyes of Vanderpump Rules production and viewers.

“We needed this time to figure it out and take those next steps. It’s one step at a time,” she noted. “He had to get there on his own time with the ring and everything, which I completely understood.”

Katie was ‘dying inside’ prior to separation, says she’s ready to get back out there

Despite the fact that they’ve only been separated for just over a month, Katie also alluded to being ready to date again. However, she was also quick to clarify she’s not looking for anything serious at the moment.

“I just want a little bit of attention, nothing serious,” she said.

Prior to her latest comments, Katie revealed to the listeners of the We Met at Acme podcast that she was “dying inside” before finally deciding to come clean about her concerns surrounding their marriage.

“I was dying inside,” she said. “Because I had already just been thinking about [our marriage] day and night and losing sleep over it.”

Ultimately, Katie knew nothing would change if she didn’t get honest with Tom. After divulging her struggles to him and admitting her needs weren’t being met, Katie confessed that she and Tom just couldn’t get on the same page.

“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior,” she added. “I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

Thankfully, Katie and Tom have seemingly found a way to navigate the end of their marriage in a way that is less traumatic for them both.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.