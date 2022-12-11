Pump Rules: Jax Taylor slams split rumors, says he and Brittany Cartwright ‘don’t believe in’ divorce

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor denies there is trouble in paradise for his marriage to Brittany Cartwright. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor may have been one of the show’s most controversial personalities during his time on the show, but since marrying co-star Brittany Cartwright, some would argue he’s slowed down.

The couple, who began dating in the early seasons of the show before Brittany became a full-time cast member, has remained steadfast in their marriage despite many bumpy roads over the years.

After departing the franchise in 2020, many wondered what that would mean for the couple and questioned if their marriage would stand the test of time.

In April 2021, Jax and Brittany welcomed their first child together, son Cruz.

Since his arrival, the little one has been the center of their world.

Given their history on the show, Jax and Brittany are no strangers to rumors claiming their marriage is over or that they’ve split and are filing for divorce.

In a recent comment, Jax put those rumors to rest and insisted his marriage was still intact.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor denies split rumors with wife Brittany Cartwright

In a recent post to his Instagram, Jax shared a stunning shot of himself and Brittany on the red carpet of a recent party alongside the People’s Choice Awards.

In the post’s caption, fans and followers gushed about how great they both looked.

However, one follower made a comment questioning if there was any truth to divorce rumors they’d seemingly read online.

One commenter wrote, “You two look incredible together! Please tell me the divorce rumors are false! You belong together [red heart emoji].”

Jax responded to the comment and confirmed that there is no truth to the rumors of their split.

He further elaborated that he doesn’t believe they’ll ever get divorced because it goes against their belief system.

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure [why] people are saying that,” he responded.

Fans and followers fawn over Jax and Brittany’s red carpet attire

The parents put on their very best attire for the event.

Jax looked dapper in an all-black look, including a fitted black suit jacket.

As for Brittany, she absolutely stunned in a daring black dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

She wore her hair down and straight and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Several of Jax’s followers flooded the comment section with support for the couple.

“Your wife is a hottie,” wrote one follower.

Others shared their feelings that together, Jax and Brittany made a “stunning” couple.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.