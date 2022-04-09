Pump Rules: Jax Taylor shows Brittany Cartwright some love after scary stint in the ER

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor shared his deep love for wife Brittany Cartwright after the couple traveled to Florida for a friend’s wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor took the opportunity to profess his love for wife Brittany Cartwright. The two, along with their son Cruz, enjoyed some fun in the sun as they attended a friend’s wedding in Florida.

The couple documented their trip on social media and it seems the little family of three made the most of their time on the east coast. Although there was plenty of fun to be had while on the trip, Brittany ran into a hiccup when she found herself in the emergency room after coming into contact with an unknown allergen.

Thankfully, she was able to be treated and released from the hospital just in time to make it into her friend’s wedding. While the stress of her visit to the emergency room is behind them, Jax chose to focus on his feelings of gratitude for the blessings in his life.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor gushes about his love for wife Brittany Cartwright while in Florida for a wedding

Taking to his Instagram account, the controversial reality television personality shared two photos of himself and Brittany on the day of their friend’s wedding. In the first shot, Jax and Brittany posed for a sweet selfie and smiled for the camera.

In the second shot, Jax was knelt down on one knee to help Brittany fasten one of her shoes while she sat in her beautiful, green bridesmaid’s dress.

Jax used the post’s caption to share his love for Brittany along with his gratitude for how “happy” she makes him.

“Having the best time in Florida watching our friends get married with my best friend, my partner in crime, my soulmate.. I love you with all my heart and I couldn’t imagine my life with out you. Thanks for making Cruz and I so happy…. We love you. 💜 🕺🏻💃🏻,” he wrote.

Brittany and Jax enjoy Florida despite scary visit to the ER

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brittany had a scary moment and found herself in the emergency room. She shared the experience in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Brittany snapped herself propped up in a hospital bed and lifted her wrist to show off her hospital ID band. She had welts up and down her arm and it had clearly also spread to her face as one of her eyes was seemingly almost swollen shut.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

“Leave it to me to get an allergic reaction and end up in the emergency room on my [friend’s] wedding day. After an IV I’m fine!! Back with my girls ready for the wedding,” she wrote.

Thankfully, all was well and Brittany was able to participate in her friend’s wedding.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.