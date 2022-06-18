Pump Rules: Jax Taylor bonds with son Cruz while in Kentucky

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor shares quality time with Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz while in Kentucky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor continues to build a strong bond with his son Cruz. Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed Cruz in April 2021, and the little one has been the apple of his parents’ eyes since the beginning.

Part of Jax’s deep bond with Cruz includes his paternal desire to provide his son with an upbringing similar to his own. Being motivated to give Cruz the simple life and an opportunity to enjoy a slower-paced life than what they experience in California, Jax and Brittany often find themselves heading back to her home state of Kentucky to spend time with their family and close loved ones.

While on their most recent trip, Jax shared a series of snaps of the quality time he’s been spending with Cruz, and the happiness is practically palpable between the father-son duo.

Over on his Instagram, Jax shared a series of pictures featuring his 1-year-old son Cruz while they frolicked in the fields during their vacation in Kentucky.

In the first photo, Jax smiled while carrying Cruz on his shoulders with an old farmhouse stationed behind them. Jax embraced the slower pace of Kentucky and opted for a relaxed outfit. Donning a black hoodie, Jax paired the sweater with light wash jeans and a black hat.

For his part, Cruz wore his hair back and wore a dark-colored T-shirt while being carried by his dad.

In the following pictures, Jax and Cruz continued their fun, with Jax laying in the grass while holding Cruz above him. Clearly elated to be spending time with his son, Jax’s toothy grin could be seen from afar.

Jax captioned the post, “So fortunate to have a family with a beautiful farm with animals for my son to grow up with. Nothing makes Britt and I happier than being out here enjoying God’s country. #family #dadlife ✝️💟”

Brittany shares her own post about quality time with Cruz

Over on Brittany’s Instagram, she shared her own series of pictures enjoying time with her little one.

Brittany was all smiles as she held Cruz up for a carousel ride. She kept the caption of her own post simple as she wrote, “Loving every moment. 💜💙”

While Jax had previously indicated the family of three may make a move out of state eventually, it seems they’re making the best out of every visit back to Brittany’s home state.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.