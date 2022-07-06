Pump Rules: James Kennedy steps out with girlfriend Ally Lewber for Fourth of July DJ gig

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy posed alongside girlfriend Ally Lewber while DJing over the Fourth of July weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy got dressed up to hit the town with his girlfriend Ally Lewber to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, rumors that James had started dating following his December 2021 split from co-star Raquel Leviss began swirling in January when he was spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette in a series of Instagram Stories.

By March, the pair had made their relationship social media official and documented their love in several subsequent posts online.

In the couple’s most recent snap, James and Ally were both looking dapper as James expressed his gratitude for the DJing gig and his dancing audience.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy flaunts love for girlfriend Ally Lewber

Over on his Instagram, James and Ally posed for an adorable couple’s shot while enjoying their time at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

James stood confidently while sporting a light blue suit. With his blazer worn unbuttoned, James paired his suit with a sharp, plain black T-shirt. The DJ slipped his hand into the pocket of his trousers, and a slight smile spread across his face.

In perfect accordance with James’ pastel suit, Ally stunned in a bright pink mini dress with spaghetti-strapped details and perfectly placed ruching. The hemline skimmed slightly below her derriere, and a petite slit crept up her thigh, giving the outfit a bit more flair.

Ally’s brunette locks topped off her perfectly girly attire as her waves cascaded down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

James captioned the post, “What a weekend! // @vanderpumpvegas @caesarspalace had such a blast DJing in The Garden on Saturday night! Thanks everyone that came by and danced! Can’t wait to be back very soon #likeacaesar #residency.”

Will James and Ally’s relationship be featured in Season 10?

As also reported by Monsters and Critics, Bravo has officially picked up Vanderpump Rules for another season. And while an official premiere date for Season 10 hasn’t been announced just yet, James and a couple of his co-stars hinted there might be plenty of relationship drama in the upcoming season.

While on the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards, James joined his friends and co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in answering what fans can expect from the group when the new season drops.

According to Ariana, James’ new relationship might make its way to the television screen.

However, he’s not the only Pump Rules cast member who could find themselves in a new relationship.

“Well, everyone’s about to be in a new relationship,” James teased. “Everyone except [Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix].”

Although fans will have to wait for the new season to premiere, there’s plenty of reason to anticipate James’ new relationship to be featured on the show.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.