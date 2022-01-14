Pump Rules: James Kennedy reveals if he’d date co-star Lala Kent again following split from Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy recently revealed if he would consider rekindling his romance with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and co-star Lala Kent found themselves in the hot seat during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The two longtime Vanderpump Rules stars have both found themselves single in recent months and questions have surfaced wondering if there was a possibility the two would rekindle their former romance.

Although they were both out on the spot, their answers weren’t all that surprising to viewers.

James Kennedy reveals if he would consider dating VPR co-star Lala Kent again

When Andy read a viewer question wondering if the two friends would consider dating one another again, Lala shared that she wasn’t sure James was ready to step into a parental role.

“I mean, I don’t think James Kennedy is really to be like, a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together, but he’s one of my best friends,” she noted.

Lala gave birth to her daughter Ocean in March 2021 with her then-fiance Randall Emmett. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the two split in October following reports and rumors that Randall was cheating on Lala.

Since their split, Lala has revealed she had her “head in the sand” about the issues in her relationship and even went so far as to call Randall the “worst thing” to ever happen to her.

As for James, he agreed that so many things have changed for them personally, but he hasn’t completely written off the idea.

“Honestly, we’ve both done so much growing up… I’d like to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have [but] I never say never to anything nowadays,” he shared. “Honestly, after everything I’ve been through, I never say never to anything.”

“Good answer,” Lala responded.

James also dished on the status of friendship with Brock Davies and ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss

When asked about the status of his friendship with co-star Brock Davies, James admitted it was a tough watch for him and that the conflict was “pretty uncomfortable watching it back.”

He also clarified that he didn’t understand why Brock didn’t approach him about proposing to Scheana while they were all gathered to celebrate his engagement to Raquel.

“Not sure why, still, he didn’t just talk to me about it. But the longer you keep a secret, I guess it’s got longer time to simmer. So yeah, watching it back it’s kind of embarrassing,” he said. “As a man I do think a little bit different… I think everybody can see that.”

As for his current relationship with ex-fiancee Raquel, James noted that they still speak to one another.

“Me and Raquel [are] talking on the phone still. Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup,” he said.

After rumors surfaced stating that James and Raquel had split immediately following the taping of the Season 9 reunion, the former couple released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts confirming the news.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love,” they wrote.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.