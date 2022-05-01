Pump Rules: Fans bash Katie Maloney’s fashion choices at opening for Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant

Critics call out Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney for a recent poor fashion choice. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney recently came under fire for her fashion choices while attending the grand opening for Lisa Vanderpump’s latest establishment.

Unlike her other Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Katie’s fashion has leaned more towards edgy rather than classic styles. And while she has continuously embraced her style choices, one of her most recent outfits garnered her some criticism instead.

Considering that Katie just recently filed to end her marriage and relationship of over 12 years, the unsolicited fashion opinions come at an inopportune time for the star.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney criticized for her recent fashion choice at grand opening

Over on a Reddit post, a user shared several images of the Pump Rules cast who were in attendance at the grand opening.

Naturally, this included Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, and several VPR cast members including, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and Katie.

The post was entitled, “VPR on the Red Carpet at Vanderpump à Paris in Vegas.”

In the comment section of the post several users posted heavy critiques of Katie’s fashion choice.

“Katie WHY,” questioned one user.

Another responded to the comment pointing out that supermodel Heidi Klum would have some Project Runway questions for the star.

“I can hear Heidi Clum (sic) saying, ‘why the hip bow?’ And this need[s] to be 3 inches longer,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @u/ChapterEight, @u/chefybpoodling/Reddit

Katie’s critics claim she needs a stylist, say her dress choice makes her look like a ‘sausage’

The comments and opinions about Katie’s grand opening look didn’t stop there. In fact, others chimed in and questioned why Katie thought the outfit was a good choice in the first place.

“She’s so dang pretty! Wish someone would dress her!” another user wrote. When another commenter joked that they would make themselves available to help the Pump Rules alum, they added that Katie’s dress looked “like a heavily discounted dress from deep within the racks at Forever 21.”

Pic credit: @u/ModeDeDode, @u/mandym123/Reddit

And yet another commenter went for the jugular and stated that Katie’s look was highly unflattering and left her looking like a sausage.

“She looks like a sausage! And this isn’t a comment against Katie because she’s beautiful and in great shape,” they wrote. “I’m trying to think of anyone who wouldn’t look like a sausage in this dress. It’s simply designed to be a sausage-chic dress, convince me I’m wrong!”

Pic credit: @u/SenoraGeo/Reddit

Although her critics weren’t fans of her latest fashion choice, it’s likely Katie is more focused on getting herself out there despite the pain of her recent separation from Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.