Pump Rules: Critics slam Brock Davies’ outfit worn to Schwartz & Sandy’s grand opening

The Vanderpump Rules cast is busy filming for the upcoming tenth season of the show. But that didn’t stop them from showing up to support their friends at the same time.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz saw all of their hard work and dedication come to fruition this past week with the grand opening of their new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge.

The opening event was co-hosted by dailymail.com and TMX and was complete with a red carpet, meaning the Pump Rules cast had even more of an excuse to get dressed up in their best attire.

Not a couple to miss out on the fun, Brock Davies and his fiancee Scheana Shay were among the guests who showed up for the occasion, and in typical Brock and Scheana fashion, their style choices left fans and followers divided.

While some appreciated just how far Scheana has come in her health journey since giving birth to the couple’s daughter Summer in April 2021, others seemed more distracted by Brock’s choice of shirt.

And if his goal was to get people talking, that certainly seems to have worked.

Taking a photo opp as they pulled up to the event, Brock and Scheana snuggled close together for a full-body shot of their evening outfits.

Scheana’s choice was bold but classic for her usual style choices. The mom of one donned a strapless, body-hugging, green mini dress complete with funky neon green sandals.

For her hairstyle, she went classic with a high, sleeked-back ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Although muted in color, Brock’s outfit was also a bold statement. He went with an all-black ensemble, complete with a sheer shirt with frilly details along the collar.

Taking to the comment section, followers couldn’t quite decide if they were fans of the look.

“The lounge is dope not sure about brocks shirt tho. Lol,” one of Scheana’s followers commented.

Another wrote, “Wtf is Brock wearing? His fashion confuses me.”

While another follower noted they didn’t exactly hate Brock’s choice of top, they couldn’t get past the fact that it was sheer.

“I like the shirt (kinda) but I don’t like the fact that it’s see through [laughing face emoji].”

Not all the feedback on Brock’s outfit was negative

Despite the opinions on Brock’s shirt choices, some chose to look at the positive.

“At least Brock is wearing full length pants and clothes that fit,” one user wrote.

The comment section was also filled with love for Scheana’s outfit choice, and those comments far outweighed the criticism of Brock’s eccentric style.

“Your shoes are a vibe, babe!” a follower commented.

Another shared, “Queen! [three red heart emojis],” and yet one more wrote, “Your outfit is such a vibe!! [praise hands and flame emoji]

Love it or hate it, it’s doubtful Brock will ever be one to make basic fashion choices. And with Season 10 around the corner, viewers can expect to see even more of his bold and boisterous personality.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.