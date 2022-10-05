Pump Rules: Brock Davies confirms he and Scheana Shay ‘picked’ sides in Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney divorce

Brock Davies confirms whose side he’s on in Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Brock Davies admits he and his new wife Scheana Shay have chosen sides amid Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce.

The longtime Pump Rules couple called off their marriage in March 2022, and Katie swiftly filed for divorce not long after.

Since their split, Katie and Tom have continued to insist they remain close friends even though their marriage didn’t pan out.

However, following Brock and Scheana’s Mexico wedding in August, there seems to be some tension between the former lovers after rumors surfaced claiming Tom made out with their co-star Raquel Leviss while at the wedding celebration.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, a source claimed to have seen Katie confronting Tom and Raquel over their alleged hookup, and that has seemingly put a strain on the dynamics of the Vanderpump Rules group.

During a recent podcast appearance, Brock delved into his feelings surrounding their split and weighs in on whose side he’s ultimately chosen alongside his new wife.

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies reveals whose side he’s on amid Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce

While speaking with Zack Peter on his #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Brock opened up about the situation and admitted he’s ultimately “picked” a side in the whole deal.

“I prefer to be around one of them as opposed to the other,” he confessed without naming names. “And I think if you guys follow along on my random outbursts on social media, you may have seen my one comment that was made, and you can figure that out for yourself.”

Although Brock opted not to directly name names, Vanderpump Rules followers will know immediately that he’s chosen to side with Tom Schwartz.

Not only was Tom one of Brock’s groomsmen in his wedding to Scheana, but the “random outbursts” Brock mentions above seem to hint at the shade he recently threw in Katie’s direction.

Following a report that Katie was seen “screaming” at Tom and Raquel after seeing them making out, a social media user questioned if Katie was even present at the ceremony.

Brock confirmed that not only did Katie “rock up” to the wedding, but she showed up to their nuptials after being disinvited.

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip,'” he replied to the initial comment at the time.

Brock further clarified to Zack that if viewers had any doubt about whose side he’s picked, they should stay tuned for when Season 10 drops.

“There is a side,” he confirmed. “We picked one.”

Brock commends Raquel Leviss for ‘stepping into her own light’ following hookup rumors

Katie may not be thrilled with the idea of her soon-to-be ex-husband hooking up with one of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, but according to Brock, he’s happy to see Raquel opening herself up to dating after her December 2021 breakup from James Kennedy.

Raquel and James confirmed the end of their engagement with posts to Instagram after rumors hit the internet alleging the two had called it quits just before they were set to film the Season 9 reunion special.

Following their split, Raquel was slower to get herself back into the dating world, while James had jumped into a new relationship with current flame Ally Lewber by January 2022.

“Obviously I’m a big fan of Raquel,” Brock gushed. “Especially coming from her relationship with James, you know, and moving out and really stepping into her own light.”

He continued to share that Raquel has received plenty of “flak” from critics and viewers who have insisted on weighing in with their opinions.

“I’m here to support her. I think she’s done an amazing job,” Brock added, concluding that it’s been great to watch Raquel step out of her “bubble” and “work on herself.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.