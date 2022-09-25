Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright stuns in light blue mini dress

Brittany Cartwright dazzles in a light blue mini dress. Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has no hesitation showing off her newfound confidence these days, and a recent social media share is no exception.

Following the April 2021 birth of her first child, son Cruz, Brittany began her health and fitness journey to get herself back into pre-baby shape.

Brittany was pregnant with her son Cruz at the same time as three of her former co-stars, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana Shay.

Amongst the four Pump Rules alums, Brittany received the largest amount of trolling online for her pregnancy weight gain.

Although she continually did her best to remain positive and grateful for the blessing her body was helping to create, Brittany admitted it was hard not to feel insecure.

Shortly after revealing her desire to get back into shape, Brittany shared she had joined forces with weight-loss giant Jenny Craig and signed on to be one of the brand’s spokespeople.

In a recent post on social media, Brittany shared her impressive results with her fans and followers once again.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright serves confidence in light blue mini dress

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a mirror selfie that clearly displayed her confidence and hard-earned curves.

In the shot, Brittany posed with her phone held near her face giving a full look at her entire outfit from head to toe.

The mini dress’ hemline grazed Brittany’s thighs and featured a plunging neckline and long, fluttering sleeves.

She paired the dress with cream-colored pointy-toed pumps, and her hair flowed down her back in a loose crimp-type look.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany dazzled fans and followers with stunning looks from New York Fashion Week

In recent weeks Brittany surprised her followers online by revealing she was flying cross-country to attend various shows at New York Fashion Week.

Although she initially received plenty of flack for referring to husband Jax Taylor as her second baby while sharing a shot of herself on the flight to the east coast, her later posts gave fans a complete look at her outfits for the trip.

In the first share, just hours after her flight touched down, Brittany shared a picture of herself striking a pose in the middle of a New York City crosswalk.

The mom of one donned a gorgeous green silk dress with a slit up the side. She completed the look with a cream-colored mini bag and her hair was pulled off her face in a low hairstyle.

Brittany shared another series of pictures including her black mini dress look as she attended Sherri Hill’s runway show.

To round off the NYFW posts, Brittany posed in a simple light blue strapless number in a room blanketed in various shades of red.

Since embarking on her wellness journey, Brittany has continued to remain open and transparent with her followers and her ever-increasing confidence is certainly refreshing.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.