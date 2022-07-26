Pump Rules: Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney slammed for ‘disorganized’ sandwich shop plans

Critics slammed Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix over the lack of plans for their sandwich shop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Ariana Madix and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney recently came under fire for their lack of organization surrounding their plans to open a sandwich shop together.

As fans may recall, during Season 9, Katie felt left out by her then-husband Tom Schwartz and his BFF Tom Sandoval as they planned the opening of their Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge. Initially, Katie had hoped to help them execute their new business venture. However, Sandoval made it clear that he had no intention of allowing Katie into the process.

The drama between them caused plenty of awkward tension and resulted in Schwartz opting to take a break from his friendship with Sandoval to lessen the strain on his marriage.

After the conflict with Sandoval and expressing her hurt feelings to Ariana, the two friends decided to start a business of their own — a sandwich shop called Something About Her.

By the end of the season, their business plan was still in its infancy, and there hasn’t been much heard about the idea since the season wrapped in late 2021.

However, during the recent grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s, Katie and Ariana opened up about their plans, but some fans felt their answers were shallow at best.

Pump Rules co-star Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney give vague answers to questions about sandwich shop

While speaking with ET correspondent Brice Sander on the red carpet for the opening, Katie and Ariana discussed their plans for their specialty sandwich shop.

I’m really excited for the unknown,” Katie gushed. “I have been such a planner and not being in control freaks me out a little bit, but kind of not knowing is also really exciting for me right now, and being open to so many things, focusing on myself is a huge priority, Ariana and I got to open up a sandwich shop, so like that’s a huge thing.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Brice then asked Ariana “how far out” customers are from being able to taste one of their sandwiches, Ariana responded with a more stumbling response than expected.

“If you were to ask me, like, to write another cocktail book or to ask Katie to…it’s so new and different for us that it’s hard to be able to say, like, how long is it gonna take because we’ve never done it before,” she shared. “But we’re hittin’ it.”

Both Katie and Ariana’s answers seemed to be lacking, and Reddit users created a thread expressing their concern.

Critics call out Ariana and Katie for lack of organization in sandwich shop plans

In the comments of the original post entitled, “[Something About Her] sounds more disorganized than Schwartz & Sandy’s,” users weighed in with their own opinions.

One user referenced seasons past when Sandoval and Schwartz attempted to get into the sangria business with Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora and her husband Jason — an idea that never came to fruition.

“They sound like the Toms during their meeting with Pandora, Lisa and Jason. Word vomit. All talk and little substance,” the user wrote.

Another suggested Ariana and Katie acknowledge that the idea has fizzled just to get people to stop asking about the sandwich shop.

“They should just say they’re scrapping the idea so people stop asking. It was a bad one from the start,” the comment read.

Pic credit: @u/Stayfree777/Reddit & @u/BeverlyHillsAddict/Reddit

Another user joked that Ariana’s response was actually a clear one. She had just taken a while to get to the point.

“Ariana that was a really long way of saying never,” they joked.

Pic credit: @u/Inside-Potato5869/Reddit

And yet another follower feels that Ariana’s reaction to the question required a bit of translating.

“Translation: There is no real progress.”

Pic credit: @u/PrincessGizmo/Reddit

Despite the naysayers, fans and followers will likely have to wait until Season 10 airs to find out where Ariana and Katie are with their plans and if they have made some strides in opening a business of their own.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.