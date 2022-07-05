Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast goes glam in a blue dress for Fourth of July

Elizabeth goes glam for the holiday weekend. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth, Andrei Castravet, and their daughter Eleanor celebrated their last Fourth of July as a family of three. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars got all dressed up in their patriotic colors over the weekend to enjoy the festivities.

Elizabeth is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy who will make his debut in a few months. The couple shared the happy pregnancy news in March, and several days ago, they also revealed the gender. Now they’re just excited for baby Castravet to make his arrival.

Until then, they’re enjoying life as a family of three because, in a matter of months, things will get very busy in the Castravet household.

Elizabeth Potthast goes glam in a blue dress for the holiday weekend

Elizabeth and Andrei shared a post from their Fourth of July weekend, and they sure had a blast.

The trio got dressed up in patriotic colors and decorated their home with red, white, and blue balloons.

Elizabeth chose to show off her baby bump in a fitted blue dress and matching blue stilettos. The expectant mama added a red necklace to her ensemble and wore bright red lipstick. She also showed off her blue nails as she blew a kiss to the camera.

In the video shared on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star danced around the kitchen with Andrei and little Eleanor— also clad in patriotic colors.

Andrei opted for a casual outfit in blue shorts and a striped shirt as he waved a tiny American flag in his hand while dancing with his wife.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Meanwhile, Eleanor — the little fashionista — was clad in a red, white, and blue plaid dress with an adorable white bow in her hair. Much like her mama, Eleanor’s tiny nails were also painted blue. She joined in on the fun with her mom and dad as they happily danced in celebration of the special holiday.

“Happy 4th. Our last 4th of July as a family of three,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

Elizabeth Potthast’s pregnancy has been going well

Elizabeth’s pregnancy has been smooth sailing so far, and she’s been keeping her followers updated along the way.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared her latest update in late June after another doctor’s visit at 26 weeks.

The stylish mama brought little Eleanor along for the ride as they rocked matching blue tie-dye dresses for the occasion.

“Ellie loves hearing her baby brother’s heartbeat! We’ve got our matching blue on today,” wrote Elizabeth. “26 weeks and counting! Penguin wobble is in full effect.”

“We can’t wait to meet the new sweet little man of the family!” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.