Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast goes for 22-week check-up, teases upcoming gender reveal

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are ready for their gender reveal. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Elizabeth Potthast and her husband, Andrei Castravet, are gearing up for their gender reveal in a few days. However, before sharing the news with the world, the pregnant reality TV star went in for her 22-week checkup to ensure that her pregnancy was going as planned.

So far, it seems all is well with baby Castravet as Elizabeth shared photos from her visit to the doctor. It was a family affair for the occasion as Andrei and their daughter Eleanor were also there.

Elizabeth also posted the soon-to-be big sister, who looked excited to be with her mom. And it won’t be long before the toddler finds out if she”ll have a sister or a baby brother.

Elizabeth Potthast goes for her 22-week pregnancy checkup

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a post on her Instagram story during a visit to see her doctor. Elizabeth noted that she’s now 22 weeks pregnant, so she went in for a scheduled checkup.

She’s also at the point in her pregnancy where the doctor can detect the baby’s gender and Elizabeth already has a gender reveal party planned and gearing to go.

The reality TV personality shared a few posts on her Instagram Story while at the doctor’s office, where she rocked a comfortable blue dress as she checked on baby Castravet.

“Checkup for the baby,” noted Elizabeth in her post.

Meanwhile, little Eleanor was by her mom’s side and very excited to check on her baby brother or sister. Elizabeth shared a photo of Eleanor smiling as she waited in her chair and captioned the image, “Waiting patiently to hear the baby.”

Elizabeth Potthast teases gender reveal in a few days

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star most likely got the gender results during her checkup but is waiting for the official gender reveal party to find out the news.

We often see cakes that reveal pink or blue on the inside when cut, or blue and pink colored smoke or confetti. However, we’ll have to wait and see what Andrei and Elizabeth have in store for their gender reveal party, and we won’t have to wait for very long.

“We have our gender reveal on Friday,” noted the pregnant TLC star in her Instagram story.

