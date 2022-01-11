Porsha Williams reveals fiance Simon Guobadia’s new ‘Porsha’ tattoo amid big drama on her show

Porsha Williams shows off Simon Guobadia’s tattoo of her name. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams just showed the world that Simon Guobadia got a tattoo of her name on his body amid drama from the latest episode of Porsha’s Family Matters.

The post was shared hours before the dramatic fight played out on the show last night and was probably Porsha’s attempt to prove that things are still going strong between her and Simon.

Viewers are still talking about the shocking physical altercation that involved Porsha, her child’s father Dennis McKinley, and his mom Gina. Many people are blaming Porsha for starting the altercation and things got so bad that Simon had to restrain her.

However, Porsha is letting people know that the show –which was filmed six months ago–has not impacted Simons’s opinion of her because he just got her name tattooed on his back.

Simon Guobadia gets his first tattoo and it’s Porsha’s name

Porsha Wiliams and Simon Guobadio are still going strong despite the big drama that played out on Porsha’s Family Matters last night.

After the ugly fight transpired Simon confessed that he has seen more dramatic altercations and that the fight wasn’t a big deal. And Porsha is making it clear that she and Simon are still on track to get married because he just proved his love in a major way.

The 57-year-old businessman got his very first tattoo and it’s Porsha’s name plastered across his back.

Porsha shared photos and videos of Simon’s new ink on Instagram along with a message for her husband-to-be.

“My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable, and unbreakable,” wrote Porsha. “In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you.”

Porsha Williams got Simon’s middle name tattooed on her neck

Simon Guobadia’s first tattoo was a tribute to fiance Porsha, but the Bravo TV personality actually took that plunge months ago.

Back in June the Porsha’s Family Matters star revealed that she had Simon’s middle name tattooed on her neck as a gesture of love.

Now, the 40-year-old is clearly happy that Simon has followed suit.

After showing off Simon’s tattoo on Instagram Porsha wrote, “Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life, and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.”

“Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name. My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.