Porsha Williams in see-through gown is scorching hot ahead of Simon Guobadia wedding

Porsha Williams stunned in a black sequin dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Porsha Williams has never looked more beautiful. The reality star posted her latest photoshoot ahead of her wedding to her fiance, Simon Guobadia.

The Porsha’s Family Matters star posed in the rain, wearing a striking gown designed by Emmanuele Tsakiris. The dress was covered in sequins from head to toe. It featured asymmetrical sleeves that adorned embellishments and shoulder pads.

The dress bodice was see-through to show off the Bravo star’s tiny waist. On the torso, it had thick boning to mimic a traditional corset.

The skirt of the dress was opaque and hugged her curves tightly. It was strictly sequins, with peaks of mesh showing through.

Her accessories added so much to her look. She wore large rhinestone earrings, vertical diamond rings, and a thin bracelet.

She gelled her hair back to show off her amazing bone structure.

Her makeup also looked great with a brown cut crease and nude lipstick.

Since releasing their engagement photos, Porsha has been wearing gorgeous couture gowns ahead of her big day.

Pic credit:@porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha accidentally gives a sneak peek at her wedding dress

For those who have been wondering how wedding planning is going, Porsha already got her wedding dress. While the couple has been relatively quiet about their upcoming nuptials, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star might have accidentally leaked her dress.

Porsha was showing off her latest outfit and explaining to her fans how easy it was to put on while on Instagram live. She was with her sister, Lauren Williams, who was struggling with the wrap shirt she was wearing.

Porsha, amused, moved her camera to her sister where both of them were laughing at her wardrobe mishap.

Behind them was an elaborate red gown hanging off her door. Amidst laughing, she realized she had revealed her dress and quickly moved the camera.

While Porsha might be upset that fans caught a glimpse, it’s clear that the reality star will look amazing in her wedding dress.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia drop their latest engagement photo

The two recently released their latest engagement photos on Instagram, which looked amazing. The couple looked like royalty as they posed for their photoshoot in Dubai.

Porsha wore a gorgeous gold gown that looked like it was poured on her. It featured off-the-shoulder sleeves with a plunging V-neckline. The dress was covered with sequin embellishments and had a deep orange ombre skirt for added drama to the look.

She hinted at her wedding date in the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022.”

With a little over a month left in the year, it looks like fans could expect a winter wedding from the future bride and groom.