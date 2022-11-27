Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia marry again: Here’s what we know about the second ceremony

RHOA alum Porsha Willams admits to being “extra” when it comes to her double-wedding. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Once more for good measure!

On Friday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams married her now-husband, entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, in a traditional ceremony honoring his Nigerian roots.

On Saturday, the couple did it all again, double-tying the knot with a classic American-style celebration.

The day began, per People, at a Methodist church in Williams’ native Atlanta. The 350 guests included fellow Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd, rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance.

Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace gown by designer Frida. As she did so, singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard belted out “For Every Mountain,” accompanied by a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.

“I’m from the south, so I love being in church,” Williams told People ahead of the festivities. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife.”

RHOA’s Porsha Williams ties the knot in emotional ceremony

“We call each other ‘hubby’ and ‘wifey’ all the time, but now it’s going to be official, so I think I’m going to cry,” Williams told the magazine, adding that she and Guobadia had a “silent bet” going on whether or not he would cry.

“Crying? No, that doesn’t happen to a Benin man!” Guobadia joked.

Still, it was an emotional day for the couple, who made their love official while surrounded by family. Williams’ sister Lauren was her maid of honor, and her daughter, Pilar, 3, with ex Dennis McKinley, served as flower girl.

Guobadia, who has five children from previous marriages, was escorted down the aisle by his oldest son, Quentin. His sons Christian and Benjamin escorted Porsha’s grandma.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams: ‘If extra was a bride, it’d be me’

After the ceremony, Williams changed into a gown by Albina Dyla. She would change twice more before the night was over: first for the bouquet toss, then again for the after party.

“If extra was a bride, it’d be me,” Williams laughed.

The reception ball was held at the St. Regis Hotel, where guests were treated to a surprise performance by R&B group Dru Hill. Porsha noted she went all in for her wedding because it’s going to be her last.

Next up for the newlyweds? A honeymoon, of course – which was a still a surprise for Williams.

According to Williams, Guobadia is being secretive about their honeymoon plans.

“All he told me is that we’re going to be gone for about ten days and that it’s somewhere hot.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.