Porsha Williams addresses rumors Phaedra Parks is returning to RHOA: ‘I really want Phaedra to find her way back home’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta was destined for greatness with Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore at the helm.

However, things took a turn during filming, and Moore walked away early on after being accused of revenge porn against new star Brittany Eady.

Before the official cast of RHOA was announced earlier this year, rumors circulated that former star Phaedra Parks could be in line for a comeback.

Her impressive stints on Married to Medicine and The Traitors meant many fans wanted it to happen.

With the cast locked in, it seemed like there was no way forward for Phaedra to stage a comeback during the upcoming season.

However, Moore’s exit seemingly blew the door open for a comeback.

Phaedra’s return to RHOA is complicated

Lovebscott recently claimed that Phaedra was negotiating her return but the sticking point was her contract to Married to Medicine.

Porsha took to Instagram Live to address the rumors and believes “there’s enough of Phaedra to go around.”

The returning star thinks that the show’s fans could be the turning point in negotiations, helping to make it a done deal.

“We are working… I’m working… I really want Phaedra to find her way back home,” she told her followers.

Phaedra joined RHOA during Season 3 and departed after Season 9 before taking an extended hiatus from the small screen.

“I need y’all to go and write Bravo and let them know that we want Phaedra to come and play,” she said before listing off just how busy her former co-star is now.

“Why not come and get this bag over here, sis? Right?” Porsha concludes.

Could Phaedra save RHOA?

Bringing Phaedra back would likely generate a lot of excitement because she has endless fans who would tune in to see whether the show was good.

However, Phaedra’s contract with Married to Medicine could throw a wrench into things.

The reality series is midway through filming its 11th season, so bringing her over to RHOA while filming the fellow Bravo series would probably confuse viewers.

The only feasible way to make this work is for Phaedra to walk away from her current show and return to RHOA, but again, would Married to Medicine producers want to lose one of its biggest stars?

Although Phaedra appeared in only one season, she made quite the impression, so producers would want to keep her around.

There’s no telling what the future holds for RHOA, but the series could use Phaedra to help steer it in the right direction.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock.