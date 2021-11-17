Phaedra Parks talks return to RHOA says ‘It’s not something I want to do’

Phaedra Parks is not returning to RHOA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks has finally opened up about a possible return to the show but her response might disappoint fans. Viewers have been asking for Phaedra to make a comeback following the dismal ratings last season.

Phaedra, who was the shade queen of RHOA for eight years, was let go after she made shocking allegations against Kandi Burruss. Since then, people have been asking the network to bring Phaedra back on the show, but she just made it clear she has no interest in making a return.

Phaedra Parks doesn’t want to return to RHOA

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t miss a beat after leaving the franchise. She’s a practicing attorney, runs her own funeral home, and has even added actress to her growing resume.

Phaedra has a few other business ventures keeping her busy and with everything she has going on, returning to the drama of RHOA is not on her to-do list.

The mom-of-two recently opened up in an interview about the fans’ desire to have her back on RHOA. Sadly, this is never going to happen and Phaedra noted that her two boys, Dylan and Ayden, have a lot to do with her decision.

“I’ve evolved and so I love that the fans want me back, but my children are at an age … The Housewives is an awesome platform, but it comes with its issues, and so to be a great parent and to be a responsible parent, I think that that would not be a responsible decision,” explained Phaedra.

She added, “People ask me … every year I’m approached at some part of the year but it’s just not something I want to do. I did it for what, eight years of my life? Both of my kids were born on live TV. It’s a lot.”

Phaedra Parks is not keeping up with RHOA

It seems the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has completely put the show behind her as she confessed to not keeping up with the reality TV show. These days the Atlanta franchise is a shell of its former self and the network is trying desperately to inject some life back into RHOA.

In their attempt to bring the show back to its former glory, Bravo has rehired OG Sheree Whitfield, another fan favorite who touted herself as the bone collector.

When asked her thoughts about Sheree’s return, Phaedra noted “I don’t follow the show. I love Sheree. I don’t think anything about it. I don’t follow it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.