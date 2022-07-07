Phaedra Parks says Marlo Hampton is carrying this season of RHOA

Phaedra Parks is singing Marlo Hampton’s praises this season of RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

Housewives fans were thrilled when it was announced that Phaedra Parks would once be back on our screens when she signed on to be on the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, which is airing now on Peacock.

The Queen of the Read left Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 9 but spent four seasons with friend-of Marlo Hampton, who now has her own peach as a full-time Housewife.

Now Phaedra is praising Marlo for being the star of Season 14 and has nothing but nice things to say about her former co-star, who has taken Atlanta by storm this season.

Phaedra Parks is ‘so happy’ for Marlo Hampton getting her peach

Phaedra was a guest in Andy Cohen’s clubhouse last week on Watch What Happens Live, with RHUGT co-star Dorinda Medley, talking shop on all things Bravo. A fan asked Phaedra how she felt about Marlo finally getting her peach, and Phaedra could not have been happier for her.

“I’m so happy for Marlo. I gave Marlo’s name when we were looking for people, so I was the person that said ‘we should look at Marlo Hampton’ because she was so, you know, fashion-forward and having all these elaborate parties,” Phaedra told Andy. Marlo is known for being high fashion, and she does love to throw an extravagant theme party, like the party she threw this season for the opening of her store, Le’Archive Showroom.

Phaedra ended with her approval of the new Housewife, saying, “So I’m excited! And it looks like she’s carrying the show, chile.”

Phaedra left RHOA in a swirl of accusations

Known on RHOA as Lesbiangate, when Phaedra was not asked to come back to the show, fans assumed it was because of the accusations surrounding the entire Season 9.

Phaedra shared a rumor that she heard, and claimed that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker‘s allegedly planned to drug Porsha and have sex with her, a rumor that Kandi vehemently denied. After Phaedra was fired from the show, Kandi made it clear that she would never film or star again with Phaedra, and a recent interview solidifies that fact and that she has not changed her mind over the years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Phaedra said she had no interest in returning to RHOA, she is now starring in RHUGT, the Ex-Wives Club, which was filmed at Dorinda’s estate in the Berkshires.

Fans love Phaedra on the show, and there is a huge push by viewers to get her back on RHOA. Time will tell if she ever changes her mind and if she and Kandi can mend fences.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c.