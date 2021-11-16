Peter Weber says he won’t get back together with any of his The Bachelor exes

Former Bachelor Peter Weber revealed he’s not looking back when it comes to his Season 24 exes. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Former Bachelor Peter Weber is only moving forward.

The 31-year-old recently celebrated the release of his new children’s book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete, but not without spilling some tea about his former Bachelor relationships.

Peter Weber says he won’t get back with any of his The Bachelor exes

Peter famously got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor. However, by the After the Final Rose special, the newly engaged couple split as Peter realized his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Talking candidly of his past to Us Weekly at his book release, Peter admitted, “I wouldn’t go back to anything that hasn’t worked.”

After his short-lived romance with Madison, Peter became linked to another woman from his season, Kelley Flanagan. While he briefly dated the Illinois attorney for a few months, the pair called it quits in early 2021.

“It didn’t work for a reason. And I know it’s hard and a lot of people struggle with that,” Peter continued of his current love life. “But where I’m at now in my life, I just realize if it’s gonna work, it’s gonna work. … I wouldn’t go back to anything in the past. I’m only looking forward.”

Peter Weber is ready to ‘see if there’s a relationship out there’ for him

Since Kelley, Peter hasn’t been linked with anyone romantically, but it seems like the pilot is ready to get out in the dating world again.

“Everyone has kind of been there, where you’ve been through a period of singleness,” he explained to the publication at his book release. “Now, I’ve gotten to the point where I’m feeling like I can get back out there again and see if there’s a relationship out there for me.”

The Former Bachelor revealed in the past that he was considering appearing on the light-hearted summer spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise.

Calling his time on The Bachelor not “the most organic way to cultivate a real, real relationship,” and if it wasn’t for conflicts with his work schedule, it’s possible viewers would have seen Peter return on Bachelor in Paradise.

Would you want to see Peter Weber on Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor returns January 3, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.