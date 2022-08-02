Peter Weber just revealed crazy information about his guilty pleasure

Peter Weber reveals something crazy. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Peter Weber was one of the fan favorites, alongside Tyler Cameron, on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Fans were excited when he was announced as the next Bachelor because they liked the pilot so much on Hannah’s season.

However, as his season as the leading man went on, viewers became less and less attached to Peter.

Through his make-out session with Hannah Brown as she tried to come on the show and get him to leave with her, to deferring to his mom, Barb, on who he should pick, to breaking multiple hearts in the end, Peter allegedly became one of the least favorite Bachelors in franchise history before it was all said and done.

Now, as a social media influencer and a pilot for United Airlines, Peter Weber has also been linked to a current contestant on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, Nate Mitchell.

But now, Peter has just released something Bachelor Nation never knew about him.

Peter Weber reveals his guilty pleasure to Bachelor Nation

Recently, Peter took to social media to reveal some news to all of Bachelor Nation, and it was shared on the @bachelorusaspoilers Instagram page.

Someone asked Peter what his guilty pleasure was, and he decided to make a video to share his answer.

As he wore a black tee and a black hat backward, Peter relayed the following: “This morning, I was asked my guilty pleasure, and I have to say, it’s banana on pizza.”

Peter explained with a huge smile, “The taste combo is just so amazing. Uh, nothing quite beats it.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Peter Weber’s revelation

While some fans gave Peter emojis such as bananas, pizza, flags, and laughing/crying emojis, they also wrote comments.

One critic simply stated, “he should have kept this in the drafts,” while another jokingly inquired, “He eats raw meat & banana on his pizza?”

Another commenter included Peter’s mom, Barb, in her response since it seemed like Peter believed and listened to everything Barb told him to do during his season. She asked, “Does his mom prefer banana on pizza too?”

Others weren’t quite as nice as they thought Peter’s guilty pleasure was disgusting and said things like, “STOP” and “Nasty Pete. Just saying.”

One critic even asked, “Could this guy be any worse.”

It seems that Peter hasn’t entirely made it back in the good graces of everyone since his train wreck of a season, but maybe the pizza combo is one of those things that you don’t knock until you try it?!

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.