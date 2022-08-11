Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan spotted together after breaking up over a year ago

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber were seen together. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Peter Weber caused quite a stir among Bachelor Nation during his season of The Bachelor.

After Madison Prewett self-eliminated herself, and Peter chose Hannah Ann Sluss as his final winner, he went back on his word because he couldn’t stop thinking about Madison.

However, the two didn’t end up working out, but Peter did end up with another contestant from his show: Kelley Flanagan.

While the two previously met at a function before filming for Peter’s season began, both parties revealed that production made their relationship difficult on the show.

As the two appeared to get serious fairly quickly during the coronavirus pandemic and were quarantined together, they called it quits about a year and a half after their relationship began, on New Year’s Eve 2021.

The two got back together a couple of months later, only to split again shortly after, and Kelley disclosed that Peter was not spouse material. But… here we are again.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber were spotted together again

Now, more than a year after the couple broke up for good, Kelley and Peter were seen together, and more than once.

According to @bachelornation.scoop on Instagram, they were spotted together about two weeks ago at the airport.

While Peter was seemingly working, as he had his pilot uniform on for United Airlines, Kelley was allegedly seen walking with him through the airport.

Also, just yesterday, the two were together at a Chicago Cubs game as they took on the Washington Nationals.

The duo took a photo with someone else while at the game, and they also got to see their favorite home team beat the visiting team on August 10.

Bachelor Nation reacts to the couple potentially getting back together again

More fans than not were unhappy about the possible reconciliation between the two fellow Bachelor Nation alums.

While one person was shocked and exclaimed, “Whaaaaaaa,” two others couldn’t believe Kelley would get back with him. They stated, “This is so embarrassing for her,” as well as, “The season that will never end.”

However, one person was in support of the two getting back together as they posted, “Love it.”

Another viewer simply stated “no,” with a skeleton and crossbones emoji, while another brought up what Kelley said about Peter following their most recent breakup over a year ago: “Remember when Kelley said she couldn’t look up to Peter as a husband.”

Still another person joked about Peter’s overprotective mom and claimed, “Barb is planning the wedding as we speak.”

While this relationship is, by no means, officially back on, it seems like Kelley and Peter are at the very least friends again… if not more.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.