Peter Kraus speaks out about Rachel Lindsay, makes rare comment about The Bachelorette

Peter Kraus is one name that Bachelor Nation hasn’t heard much of since his stint with the franchise.

As the runner-up from Rachel Lindsay’s Season 13 of The Bachelorette, Peter was a fan favorite throughout the season.

In fact, he was asked not just once, not even twice, but three times to join the franchise as The Bachelor in a future season before production ultimately decided on Arie Luyendyk, Jr., because Peter turned them down.

While Peter could have had the leading role in Season 22 of The Bachelor, he was too devastated over his split from Rachel at the time.

Because of this, Peter has mostly stayed out of the Bachelor Nation spotlight as time has passed.

However, he recently came out of the woodwork to show fans something he has kept for the past five and a half years as a memory of his time on the show and his relationship with Rachel.

Peter Kraus makes rare comment about his time on The Bachelorette and Rachel Lindsay

Recently, Peter took to his Instagram story to post about a memory from the show and his relationship with Rachel, as he showed a token of his time from his one-on-one date while in Spain for overnights with Rachel.

Peter posted a photo of a padlock with their initials R & P engraved on it that Peter has kept all these years.

With the picture, he added the caption, “Somewhere in Spain there is still a wine locker with this matching lock on it. Probably aged pretty well after 5.5 years lol.”

Pic credit: @peterkrauswi/Instagram

Peter Kraus’ history on the show

While Peter made it to the fantasy suite dates, and he and Rachel had a physical and emotional connection, she ultimately chose Bryan Abasolo in the end.

In fact, Rachel and Peter had a really tough breakup on the show because Peter revealed to Rachel that he had no intentions of proposing at the end; instead, he just wanted to continue their relationship post-show but not leave engaged.

In 2020, Peter was on Entertainment Tonight, where he stated the following about the show and season: “Going through the roller coaster of the show – with all the cliffhangers always seeming to be on me – it was an emotional toll. [Then], going on After the Final Rose and the things that happened there on set, that was hard.”

Peter said, talking about why he turned down the Bachelor role, “I’m an emotional guy, I’m a sensitive guy. I used to hide from that, but now I accept it and appreciate it. And that just makes me more hyperaware of the surrounding that I’m in, and The Bachelor is a big, big step I wasn’t ready for.”

