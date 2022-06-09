Pete Davidson warned Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian it wouldn’t take long for her to fall head over heels for him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Pete Davidson is unlike any man Kim Kardashian has ever dated before, and the more fans learn about him, the more that statement rings true. The two have been together for about eight months, but viewers are just now getting tidbits of their relationship on The Kardashians.

Although Pete hasn’t filmed for the show at this time, viewers have watched Kim take phone calls from him, video call him, and generally gush about her new boyfriend. As with sister Kourtney, it seems like Kim is just living her life and having a good time while being happy.

However, Kim’s deep fall into romance with Pete wasn’t unprecedented, as the comedian warned her that after a few months, she would be totally head over heels for him.

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would be ‘obsessed’

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up just a little more about her relationship with Pete Davidson, but still kept a lot of details private.

One detail she revealed was his confidence that she would totally fall for him after a little time. During a confessional, she said, “We’re doing really, really good. Pete said, ‘I’m gonna grow on you, just wait.’ He’s like, he knew. He’s like, ‘I give it four months in and you’re gonna be obsessed.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, we’ll see.'”

Although she told the cameras that it wasn’t “any of their business” if she was in love with him, it seems clear that by this time in their relationship, Kim was falling fast and hard for Pete.

However, as reports note that the two are possibly looking to live together in Kim’s Calabasas home, it looks like the relationship has really taken off now that filming for the show’s first season is over.

As far as their relationship though, Kim confessed that she didn’t want to loop him into the media criticisms, the spotlight, or the drama of her life, so she was trying to keep him away from the light she’s often shining in. She is happy with their relationship and the little things that Pete shows her about normal, everyday life that she doesn’t get to experience.

Pete Davidson treats Kim Kardashian to normal life

Kim revealed during the show that Pete often introduces her to normal, everyday things such as going to Rite Aid or the sweet ice cream treat, Dibs.

Dibs are pieces of vanilla ice cream with a crispy chocolate coating. As Kim says, they are usually found in gas stations. Pete was kind enough to have a package sent to her on her plane before her Sports Illustrated photo shoot.

Kim also revealed that Pete will talk about going to Rite Aid to get Thrifty’s ice cream, which she found to be a huge turn-on.

Although Pete is a celebrity as well, he hasn’t achieved superstar status like Kim Kardashian, and it sounds like he still has a lot of Staten Island to show her.

The Kardashians finale airs Thursday, June 16 on Hulu.