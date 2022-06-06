Pete Davidson holds Saint West’s hand during shopping trip without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson was spotted shopping with Saint West— without Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Pete Davidson is becoming a permanent fixture in Kim Kardashian’s life and the lives of her family as well, including her children. The 28-year-old comedian could become a stepdad quite soon if things keep going as well as they appear.

The two seem to be speeding things along in their relationship. They have only been seeing each other for about eight months, but Kim appears to be living her best life, as she says on The Kardashians that their relationship is nothing like she’s ever had before.

While the reality star was gushing about doing the simple things together during filming, the two are still living life together now. Most recently, Pete was spotted with one of Kim’s children with no biological parent in sight.

Pete Davidson and Saint West spotted without Kim Kardashian

On Saturday, Pete was spotted at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles with 6-year-old Saint West. The two were browsing the shops and entered The Cheesecake Factory together but appeared to be all by themselves save for one single bodyguard.

The photo doesn’t show any of Kim’s other children or Kim herself, and Kanye West definitely isn’t present in the photo, either.

Although Kanye and some fans may not be thrilled with Pete being around the kids, the West children seem comfortable around Kim’s boyfriend.

According to TMZ’s report, the hat that Saint is wearing in the photo was given to him by Pete. From what viewers can see, it looks like Pete has earned the trust of Saint as they shopped.

For Pete, earning the trust of Kim’s children is very important as it could determine the fate of his relationship with the socialite.

Pete Davidson might move in with Kim Kardashian and kids

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Pete might be making Kim’s home in Calabasas his home as well. Not only would he be living with Kim, but all four of her children too.

Kanye has made it very clear that he does not like Pete and doesn’t want Pete around his kids. Regardless, Pete met North a while ago and clearly is trusted enough to be with Saint seemingly by himself.

Kanye still claims that Kim doesn’t let him see their children, and he can only see them if he is supervised by someone else. Whether or not this is true has not been confirmed.

Kanye is reportedly onto his fifth attorney to settle his divorce from Kim as the two still need to settle their finances and come up with a permanent custody agreement.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.