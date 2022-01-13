Paul Staehle says Karine Martins joined ‘every possible dating app’ and charged them to their joint account

Paul Staehle calls out Karine Martins. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is ready to jump right back into the dating pool amid her split from Paul Staehle. The couple has been going through a tumultuous time in their marriage and have decided to file for divorce — again.

Last we heard, Paul had filed the divorce papers, but sheriffs were having a difficult time trying to serve his estranged wife. Paul claimed Karine was trying to avoid being served after packing up and leaving their Louisville, Kentucky home and their two kids.

However, it seems Karine is more than ready to get the divorce proceedings started because she has reportedly signed up for several dating apps — or, as Paul puts it, “every possible dating application available.”

Karine’s estranged husband claimed he was laughing things off after he realized that she charged all the dating app subscriptions to their joint account.

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins has joined several dating apps

Paul Staehle took to Instagram to call out Karine Martins after finding out she had joined several dating sites. The 90 Day Fiance star got knowledge of Karine’s online activities because she charged all of the subscriptions to their joint bank account.

In a message which was shared to his Instagram story, Paul appeared to be making light of the whole thing, but we have a feeling he wasn’t laughing when he confronted Karine about this.

“On a positive note me and [the] kids had a blast at the zoo,” wrote Paul in his post. “On a negative note and I admit I did laugh however. My soon to be ex wife apparently subscribed to every possible dating application available and charged them all to the joint account.”

Karine’s dating app subscriptions amounted to hundred of dollars

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to discuss his wife Karine after discovering she had joined several dating apps. Paul wasn’t exaggerating about the number of sites Karine signed up for because he claims the bill amounted to hundreds of dollars.

“I am now adding up over a couple hundred dollars in subscription,” wrote Paul in his Instagram message.

However, the dad-of-two made it known that he’s not upset that Karine is on the hunt for a new man and added, “at least she will be out of my hair hopefully.”

Meanwhile, Karine looks like a brand new woman as she gets ready for the dating world. The Brazilian native has changed her blue hair back to her signature brown tresses.

Karine showed off her new look on Instagram along with the caption, “Independent, mother, woman, free and happy! Did you like my new look? Lighter and brighter!”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.